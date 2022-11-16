trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Militants ambush police patrol, kill 6 in NW Pakistan

by The Associated Press - 11/16/22 1:25 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/16/22 1:25 AM ET

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Armed militants ambushed and killed all six people in a police vehicle in northwestern Pakistan, officials said Wednesday.

Police officer Rab Nawaz Khan said the morning attack in the Dadewala area of Lakki Marwat district came during a routine patrol in a suburban area. The attackers escaped on motorcycles.

Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. Islamic militants had been involved in previous attacks on security forces.

Mohammad Khurasani, who said he is a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, formally known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, said in a statement that the patrol was ambushed on the way to a raid and the attackers acquired five police weapons from the confrontation. Khan said reinforcement has reached the scene, moved the bodies to a hospital and started an investigation to find the perpetrators.

Northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan borders Afghanistan and has seen Islamic militants largely known as Pakistani Taliban operate in the area for many years.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group, but they are allies of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan more than a year ago as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout.

The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban. Although the Taliban in Afghanistan have encouraged Islamabad and the TTP to reach a peace agreement through dialogue, talks amid a ceasefire between the two sides that started in May proved futile.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  2. Republicans win control of the House
  3. Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’
  4. GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
  5. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  6. Senate votes to advance same-sex marriage bill
  7. McConnell defeats Scott in last-minute race for Senate GOP leader
  8. Election deniers seize on Lake loss as GOP tries to move past claims
  9. National Review on Trump in 2024: ‘No’
  10. Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for president
  11. Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid
  12. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  13. Trump 2024 announcement could open door further to challengers
  14. Mormon church announces support for same-sex marriage bill
  15. Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if he loses fans over political views
  16. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Ticketmaster to be broken up amid Taylor Swift drama
  17. Why Alaska’s House race still hasn’t been called for Mary Peltola
  18. Milley tried to speak with Russian counterpart on Tuesday but was ...
Load more

Video

See all Video