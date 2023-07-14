trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Moldova’s prime minister accepts resignation of interior minister after fatal airport shooting

by AP - 07/14/23 11:05 AM ET
by AP - 07/14/23 11:05 AM ET
Travelers crowd the entrance to the Chisinau airport in Moldova Friday, June 30, 2023, as it reopened after a lock down prompted by a shooting inside the terminal that left two people dead. A Tajikistan national who was denied entry into Moldova at its main international airport grabbed a guard's weapon and fatally shot two security officers Friday, officials said. One traveler also was wounded.(AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)
Travelers crowd the entrance to the Chisinau airport in Moldova Friday, June 30, 2023, as it reopened after a lock down prompted by a shooting inside the terminal that left two people dead. A Tajikistan national who was denied entry into Moldova at its main international airport grabbed a guard’s weapon and fatally shot two…

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s prime minister said Friday that he accepted the resignations of three ministers, including the interior minister, which comes two weeks after a shooting at the country’s main international airport that left two security officers dead.

Prime Minister Dorin Recean said in a media briefing that Interior Minister Ana Revenco, the infrastructure and regional development minister, Lilia Dabija, and Science and Education Minister Anatolie Topal all handed in their resignations on Thursday, but he didn’t say why they quit.

The opposition, however, had demanded that Revenco resign in the wake of a deadly shooting at Chisinau International Airport in Moldova’s capital on June 30, after a 43-year-old man from Tajikistan fatally shot two airport security workers after he was denied entry into the country.

The suspect, who had grabbed a guard’s weapon as officials escorted him away and then used it in the attack, later died of injuries he sustained when security forces apprehended him.

“It was an honor to serve the country,” Revenco wrote on Friday in a Facebook post, in which she praised her team “for having the courage to … keep peace and stability in the country and withstand multiple crises,” citing threats amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, Moldova’s neighbor.

Recean thanked the three ministers for their tenures and said that he would propose on Monday a list of potential candidates to President Maia Sandu to fill the ministerial roles.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House says Republicans have turned defense bill into ‘rightwing ...
  2. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  3. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  4. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  5. Many Gen-Xers facing retirement ‘nightmare’ due to lack of savings: report
  6. Republican problems on race add up
  7. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  8. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
  9. Trump blames Chris Christie for ‘mistake’ of nominating FBI director
  10. Carlson interview with Tate highlights far-right’s effort to redefine ...
  11. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  12. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  13. George Will: Trump and DeSantis will be GOP primary losers
  14. Tucker Carlson, Pence clash over support for Ukraine
  15. Woman accused of attacking police during Capitol riot sentenced to six years in ...
  16. Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger
  17. GOP ad goes after Trump over Iowa governor attack 
  18. Judge upholds stringent Oregon gun control law as constitutional
Load more