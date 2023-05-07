trending:

AP Month in Pictures: Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan

by Associated Press - 05/07/23 6:38 AM ET
Shiite women attend Eid al-Fitr prayer at Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Eid al-Fitr holiday marks the end of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan in March 2023.

This selection shows scenes from across the region, including images of continued violence in the occupied West Bank, political upheaval in Israel, social protests in Lebanon, and coinciding Ramadan, Easter and Passover holidays across the region.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, deputy news director for photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan. —-

