AP International

NATO chief says Turkey agrees to send Sweden’s NATO accession protocol to Parliament swiftly

by AP - 07/10/23 3:34 PM ET
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to send Sweden’s NATO accession protocol to the Turkish Parliament “as soon as possible.”

Stoltenberg made the announcement after talks with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of a NATO summit in Lithuania.

Sweden’s NATO accession has been held up by objections from Turkey since last year.

