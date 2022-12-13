trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

New Zealand PM Ardern caught name-calling rival on hot mic

by NICK PERRY, Associated Press - 12/13/22 1:27 AM ET
by NICK PERRY, Associated Press - 12/13/22 1:27 AM ET
Jacinda Ardern
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 8, 2022. Ardern was caught on a hot mic Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, using a vulgarity against a rival politician in a rare misstep for a leader known for her skill at debating and calm, measured responses. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was caught on a hot mic Tuesday using a vulgarity against a rival politician in a rare misstep for a leader known for her skill at debating and calm, measured responses.

After five years as prime minister, Ardern faces a tough election campaign in 2023. Her liberal Labour Party won reelection two years ago in a landslide of historic proportions, but recent polls have put her party behind its conservative rivals.

The comment came after lawmaker David Seymour, who leads the libertarian ACT party, peppered Ardern with questions about her government’s record for around seven minutes during Parliament’s Question Time, which allows for spirited debate between rival parties.

As an aside to her deputy Grant Robertson, Ardern said what sounded like, “He’s such an arrogant pr———,” after sitting down. Her words are barely audible on Parliament TV but are just picked up in the background by her desk microphone as House Speaker Adrian Rurawhe talks.

Ardern’s office said she apologized to Seymour for the comment. When asked by The Associated Press to clarify, Ardern’s office did not dispute the comment. In an interview with the AP, Seymour said she had used those words.

“I’m absolutely shocked and astonished at her use of language,” Seymour said. “It’s very out of character for Jacinda, and I’ve personally known her for 11 years.”

He said it was also ironic because his question to the prime minister had been about whether she had ever admitted a mistake as leader and then fixed it. “And she couldn’t give a single example of when she’s admitted she’s wrong and apologized,” Seymour said.

Seymour said that in her text, Ardern wrote that she “apologized, she shouldn’t have made the comments, and that, as her mom said, if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it.”

Seymour, who said he admired some of Ardern’s political skills immensely, said he’d written back to Ardern thanking her for the apology and wishing her a very Merry Christmas.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  2. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  3. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  4. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  5. Musk fires back after criticism of gender pronouns tweet about Fauci
  6. Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative
  7. White House lashes out at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jan. 6 remarks
  8. Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health ...
  9. White House calls attacks on Fauci ‘incredibly dangerous’ after Musk tweets
  10. The door opened by Sen. Sinema’s brave decision 
  11. Greene says Jan. 6 remarks were ‘sarcasm’
  12. Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms 
  13. Jan. 6 panel member Raskin says Greene would ‘be going to jail’ if she ...
  14. Senate Republican rejects Trump as leader of party
  15. Manchin says he has no intention of leaving Democratic Party
  16. Supreme Court takes up another clash over Biden’s student debt relief plan
  17. Special election to replace McEachin in House set for February
  18. These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Load more

Video

See all Video