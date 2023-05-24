trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Nobel peace laureate transferred to brutal prison in Belarus, his wife says

by YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press - 05/24/23 1:54 PM ET
by YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press - 05/24/23 1:54 PM ET
FILE - Ales Bialiatski, the head of Belarusian Vyasna rights group, sits in a defendants' cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, on Jan. 5, 2023. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski has been transferred to a notoriously brutal prison in Belarus and hasn't been heard from in a month, his wife said Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Vitaly Pivovarchyk/BelTA Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE – Ales Bialiatski, the head of Belarusian Vyasna rights group, sits in a defendants’ cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, on Jan. 5, 2023. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski has been transferred to a notoriously brutal prison in Belarus and hasn’t been heard from in a month, his wife said Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Vitaly Pivovarchyk/BelTA Pool Photo via AP, File)

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski has been transferred to a notoriously brutal prison in Belarus and hasn’t been heard from in a month, his wife said Wednesday.

Natalia Pinchuk told The Associated Press that Bialiatski, who is serving a 10-year sentence, has been kept in an information blackout since his transfer to the N9 colony for repeat offenders in the city of Gorki, where inmates are beaten and subject to hard labor.

“The authorities create unbearable conditions for Ales and keep him in strict informational isolation. There is not a single letter from him for a month, nor does he receive my letters,” Pinchuk said by telephone.

In March, a court convicted 60-year-old Bialiatski — Belarus’ top human rights advocate and one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize — and three of his colleagues on charges of financing actions violating public order and smuggling.

It was the latest move in a years-long crackdown on dissent that has engulfed the country since 2020.

Bialiatski has spent 20 months behind bars since his arrest in 2021, and Pinchuk is concerned his health is deteriorating.

“In the most recent letters I see how his penmanship has changed and I see how the situation is worsening for him, both in terms of his health and his eyesight, and I am very, very worried about it,” she said. She urged the United Nations to intervene.

The harsh punishment of Bialiatski and three of his colleagues was a response to massive protests over a 2020 election that gave authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a further term in office.

Lukashenko, a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who backed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994. During the protests in 2020, the largest ever in Belarus, more than 35,000 people were arrested, and thousands were beaten by police.

All four activists have maintained their innocence, according to the Human Rights Center Viasna, which was founded by Bialiatski. He shared the 2022 peace prize with Memorial, a prominent Russian human rights group, and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties.

Viasna has counted 1,516 political prisoners in Belarus to date. Human rights advocates say authorities deliberately create unbearable conditions for many of them.

For 28 days, there has been no information about the fate of the imprisoned former presidential hopeful Viktar Babaryka, who was reportedly beaten up in his cell and transferred to a hospital. No one has heard from Nikolai Statkevich, a prominent opposition figure serving a 14-year sentence, for 100 days.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  2. How to watch DeSantis’s 2024 announcement
  3. White House seizes on Gaetz ‘hostage’ remark on debt ceiling
  4. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  5. Battle rages in Texas between AG Paxton and GOP-controlled House
  6. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  7. Here are some possible debt ceiling escape hatches for McCarthy, Biden
  8. GOP voters flocking to Trump aren’t hungering for good vibes
  9. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  10. Durham Report: The FBI is as bad as you feared, maybe worse
  11. McCarthy on debt ceiling talks: We’re at ‘this breaking point’ but have ...
  12. Greene says ‘no one is concerned’ about debt default in Republican ...
  13. Gaetz says most in GOP ‘don’t feel like we should negotiate with our ...
  14. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  15. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  16. Newsom knocks Target CEO for pulling LGBTQ merchandise from stores
  17. Chicago mpox outbreak raises alarm over summer spread
  18. READ: Transcript of Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem
Load more

Video

See all Video