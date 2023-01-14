trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

North Macedonia: 4 officers arrested over convict’s escape

by KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES, Associated Press - 01/14/23 11:54 AM ET
by KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES, Associated Press - 01/14/23 11:54 AM ET

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia authorities said Saturday that four prison officers, including a police commander, have been arrested under suspicion of having helped a prisoner convicted of murder escape while being transferred to a hospital.

The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the commander in charge of external security at the capital Skopje’s main prison of Idrizovo and three officers “helped and enabled the convict Bekim Memeti to escape.” They are charged with “illegal release of a person deprived of liberty.”

According to the prosecution, Memeti injured himself by cutting the palm of his hand late Thursday and, following the police commander’s instructions, he was sent without an escort to an emergency treatment center instead of being treated in the prison’s infirmary.

Procedure requires that if a convict needs to be treated in an outside facility, prison authorities must request a police escort.

Furthermore, and against the rules, Memeti was placed in the middle, which enabled him to grab the pistol from one of the prison officers and start shooting inside the van, injuring the driver and demanding that the vehicle stop. Mehmeti escaped with a car parked in front of the van and none of the prison officers gave chase.

An investigating magistrate ordered that three of the prison officers be placed in custody for eight days, while the fourth was banned from leaving the country. Custody could be extended as the investigation continues, and pending a trial.

Police are searching for the escapee and have issued a warrant. Memeti was sentenced to 20 years in prison a for murder committed in 2016. He has already escaped once before.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats worry Biden controversy will be Clinton emails repeat
  2. Five unanswered questions about Biden’s classified documents
  3. As possible recession looms, these fields have best job security: report
  4. Illinois paramedics face first-degree murder charges over patient’s death
  5. Line of succession: Senate Democrats overthrow tradition in a victory for ...
  6. Minnesota man’s murder conviction vacated in wife’s death
  7. Risk of prosecution on Biden, Trump docs differs due to cooperation
  8. McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment
  9. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  10. Document-gate: What did the president know?
  11. White House under pressure to explain why it didn’t reveal documents ...
  12. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  13. University: Student stabbed on bus because she is Asian
  14. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
  15. Why Tesla is dropping prices across the US
  16. Five more classified documents found at Biden’s Wilmington home, lawyer says
  17. Youngkin’s political brand at risk after GOP losses in Virginia
  18. Sweden discovers largest known rare earth mineral deposit in Europe
Load more

Video

See all Video