trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

North Macedonia: Car carrying 16 migrants crashes, 4 injured

by The Associated Press - 08/26/22 9:58 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 08/26/22 9:58 AM ET

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A car packed with 16 Syrian migrants crashed while trying to avoid a police roadblock in North Macedonia and four of its occupants were injured, authorities said Friday.

A police statement said the accident occurred on a highway near the northern border with Serbia late Thursday. A man from North Macedonia was arrested on suspicion of driving the vehicle.

The four injured migrants were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

North Macedonia, a tiny Balkan country of 1.8 million, is on a major route used by migrants from the Mideast and Asia to reach wealthier European countries — often after paying large sums to smuggling gangs. Most enter illegally from Greece.

Two weeks ago, 35 people were injured when a truck carrying Syrian migrants overturned in North Macedonia.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump: Affidavit shows FBI, DOJ ...
  2. Heavily redacted affidavit says 184 ...
  3. Democrats clash over Manchin side ...
  4. READ: The unsealed Department of ...
  5. Who is more likely to be indicted — ...
  6. Zuckerberg tells Rogan Facebook ...
  7. Trump calls for McConnell to be ...
  8. Kushner calls Chrissy Teigen a ...
  9. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home ...
  10. White House calls out Greene, other ...
  11. Ukraine can launch counteroffensive ...
  12. The IRS could be on the verge of ...
  13. Fauci compares monkeypox outbreak to ...
  14. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  15. Biden sees highest approval in a year ...
  16. GOP targets powerhouse Wall Street ...
  17. DOJ seeking more than 17 year ...
  18. White House to announce student loan ...
Load more

Video

See all Video