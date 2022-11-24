trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Offered German defenses, Poland says Ukraine should get them

by MONIKA SCISLOWSKA, Associated Press - 11/24/22 5:05 AM ET
by MONIKA SCISLOWSKA, Associated Press - 11/24/22 5:05 AM ET

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish leaders say that an air-defense system which Germany offered Poland would be best given to Ukraine to help it protect itself against Russian strikes.

Germany said earlier this week that it has offered Warsaw Eurofighter planes and Patriot defense systems to help defend Poland’s airspace after two men were killed when an apparently stray Ukrainian defense projectile fell in Poland near the border with Ukraine.

Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak initially said he received Germany’s offer with “satisfaction.”

But following Russia’s heavy barrage of Ukraine on Wednesday, Polish leaders said it would be better if the defense systems were placed in western Ukraine.

The head of Poland’s ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, called Germany’s offer “interesting,” but said he believe “it would be best for Poland’s security if Germany handed the equipment to the Ukrainians, trained Ukrainian teams, with the caveat that the batteries would be placed in Ukraine’s west.”

Ukrainian Ambassador to Warsaw, Vasyl Zvarych, thanked Blaszczak, saying on Twitter that Ukraine needs as many air defense weapons as it can get.

But Poland’s apparent decision not to accept the German Patriot system met with some criticism from the opposition in Poland.

Some critics pointed out that Poland’s populist government was not only refusing military protection but also critical European Union funding, money which has been held up by Poland’s refusal to follow EU guidelines on safeguarding the independence of judges. Poland needs the money as it seeks to absorb large numbers of refugees at a time of inflation of nearly 18%.

Marcin Kierwinski of the opposition Civic Platform party said Kaczynski “has gone mad” for “rejecting” the Patriot missiles and EU funding “during war and crisis.”

Kaczynski’s Law and Justice party has been pursuing policies hostile toward its neighbor Germany, accusing Berlin of blocking Poland’s interests in the EU. Warsaw has also been demanding $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for World War II losses.

Two Poles were killed Nov. 15 when a missile hit a grain depot in the village of Przewodow, just 6 kilometers (4 miles) from the border with Ukraine, which came under heavy Russian missile attacks that day.

Western officials say it appeared that a Ukrainian air defense missile went astray and landed in Poland. While acknowledging that Russia did not fire the missile, NATO, the United States and Poland say they believe the ultimate blame lies with Russia, which invaded Ukraine and started the onslaught.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  2. These grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022
  3. Trump attacks Cheney over WaPo report Jan. 6 panel staff frustration
  4. These fast food places, restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving 2022
  5. Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to ...
  6. Republican House majority climbs to 220 with win in California
  7. 2024 Tracker: Here’s who is running for the GOP nomination
  8. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  9. Murkowski defeats Trump-backed challenger in Alaska Senate race
  10. Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
  11. Merrick Garland misses the target
  12. Accountant testifies Trump reported significant tax losses for a decade
  13. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  14. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  15. Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
  16. Trump seeks access to unredacted Mar-a-Lago warrant affidavit
  17. Putin’s Thanksgiving Day charade
  18. IRS says your tax refund may be smaller this year
Load more

Video

See all Video