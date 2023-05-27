trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Officials: UN chief ‘shocked’ by letter from Sudan’s military ruler demanding removal of UN envoy

by SAMY MAGDY, Associated Press - 05/27/23 9:24 AM ET
by SAMY MAGDY, Associated Press - 05/27/23 9:24 AM ET
People gather at the home of a volunteer, where they can charge their mobile phones, in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, May 25, 2023. The fighting between Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary force has displaced more than 1.3 million people, the U.N. migration agency said Wednesday. (AP Photo)
People gather at the home of a volunteer, where they can charge their mobile phones, in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, May 25, 2023. The fighting between Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary force has displaced more than 1.3 million people, the U.N. migration agency said Wednesday. (AP Photo)

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general was “shocked” by a letter from Sudan’s army chief demanding the removal of the U.N. envoy to the country, Sudanese and U.N. officials said Saturday.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received the letter Friday from Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, Sudan’s top military official and head of the ruling Sovereign Council, according to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

“The Secretary-General is shocked by the letter he received this (Friday) morning,” Dujarric said. “The Secretary-General is proud of the work done by Volker Perthes and reaffirms his full confidence in his Special Representative.”

The development comes amid fighting between the military and a paramilitary force that began in mid-April. The two sides had agreed to observe a weeklong cease-fire, brokered by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. However, the truce, which is scheduled to expire Monday night, did not stop the fighting in parts of Khartoum and elsewhere in the county.

Dujarric didn’t reveal the contents of the letter. However, a senior military official said Burhan’s letter asked Guterres to replace his envoy to the northeastern African country, who was appointed in 2021.

According to the official, Burhan accused Perthes of “being partisan,” and that his approach in pre-war talks between the generals and the pro-democracy movement helped inflame the conflict.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media.

Perthes, who was appointed in 2021 as U.N. envoy in Sudan, declined to comment on the letter.

Last year, Burhan accused Perthes of “exceeding the U.N. mission’s mandate and blatant interference in Sudanese affairs.” He threatened to expel him from the country.

Fighting in Sudan broke out in mid-April between the military, headed by Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The fighting centered in the capital of Khartoum, which was turned into a battleground along with its sister city of Omdurman. The clashes also spread elsewhere in the country, including the war-wracked Darfur region.

The conflict has killed hundreds of people, and wounded thousands of others. It also pushed more than 1.3 million out of their homes to safer areas inside Sudan, or to neighboring nations.

Burhan’s letter came after the U.N. envoy accused the warring parties of disregarding the laws of war by attacking homes, shops, places of worship and water and electricity installations.

In his briefing to the U.N. Security Council earlier this week, Perthes blamed the leaders of the military and the RSF for the war, saying that they have chosen to “settle their unresolved conflict on the battlefield rather than at the table.”

The fighting capped months of worsening tensions between rival generals, who jointly removed the Western-backed government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in a coup in Oct. 2021.

The power struggle between the military and the RSF has derailed internationally backed efforts to restore Sudan’s transition to democracy.

___

Associated Press writer Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  2. DeSantis says he would push to repeal Trump criminal justice reform if elected
  3. Senate GOP takes backseat on debt talks, fueling anxiety
  4. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  5. Kavanaugh joins Supreme Court liberals in disagreeing with new wetlands test
  6. J.D. Vance says Target ‘decided to wage war’ on customers with Pride Month ...
  7. Arizona Gov. Hobbs says predecessor misappropriated $50M
  8. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  9. Americans more sure about who they don’t support in 2024 race than who they ...
  10. Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad
  11. White House, GOP getting ‘very close’ to budget and debt limit deal
  12. Feds investigating alleged hack in connection with leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  13. Judge: School district can bar student from wearing Mexican and American flag ...
  14. Social Security, Medicare and stocks: How a debt-ceiling crisis could affect you
  15. Larry Elder rails against Trump’s ability to attract swing voters ahead of ...
  16. No, raising the debt ceiling is not really about ‘paying our bills’
  17. Noem calls for South Dakota college board to ban drag shows, remove preferred ...
  18. Disney pushes back on DeSantis’s request that judge be disqualified in free ...
Load more

Video

See all Video