trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Oil for Charles III’s coronation consecrated in Jerusalem

by DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press - 03/03/23 8:44 PM ET
by DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press - 03/03/23 8:44 PM ET
FILE – Britain’s King Charles III meets members of the Westend Gospel Choir after a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Resettlement of British Asians from Uganda in the U.K., at Buckingham Palace in London on Nov. 2, 2022. Two senior clergymen in Jerusalem on Friday March 3, 2023, consecrated the holy oil that will be used to anoint King Charles III during his coronation, as the Anglican Church seeks to underscore the monarchy’s long history and the royal family’s links to the Middle East. (Isabel Infantes/Pool via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Two senior clergymen in Jerusalem have consecrated the holy oil that will be used to anoint King Charles III during his coronation, as the Anglican Church seeks to underscore the monarchy’s long history and the royal family’s links to the Middle East.

The oil was consecrated Friday morning at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the traditional site of Christ’s crucifixion and burial, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. The ceremony was conducted by His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III, head of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, and the Most Rev. Hosam Naoum, the Anglican archbishop in Jerusalem.

The oil was pressed from olives harvested on the Mount of Olives, which plays a prominent role in the Bible, and has been perfumed with sesame, rose, jasmine, cinnamon, neroli, benzoin, amber oil and orange blossoms, the palace said.

Charles’ paternal grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece, is buried at the Monastery of Mary Magdalene on the Mount of Olives.

“This demonstrates the deep historic link between the coronation, the Bible and the Holy Land,” the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said in the statement. “From ancient kings through to the present day, monarchs have been anointed with oil from this sacred place.”

Charles will be formally crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London, during a ceremony the palace says will combine elements of tradition with modern touches that highlight the changing face of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Charles became king on Sept. 8 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for more than 70 years.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Do Democrats need a past ‘superstar’ to hold the White House in 2024?
  2. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  3. What Biden might try next if his student loan forgiveness plan is struck down
  4. Trump reigns supreme at a diminished CPAC
  5. Here are the states where residents will pay the biggest share of their income ...
  6. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  7. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  8. Watch live: Trump, Bolsonaro and more take the stage on Day 3 of CPAC
  9. Haley to hit Trump on spending record in closed-door Saturday speech
  10. Mike Lindell calls DeSantis a ‘Trojan Horse’
  11. Trump asks for roughly six-month delay in New York fraud case
  12. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She kills jobs by the ...
  13. Manchin indicates opposition to Biden lands nominee over internal memo
  14. Pelosi on DC crime bill: I wish Biden ‘would’ve told us first’
  15. Michael Steele on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Just shut the hell up’
  16. Trump collaborates on song with Jan. 6 defendants
  17. Florida bill would require bloggers to register before writing about DeSantis
  18. ‘I never realized’: Airbnb hosts warn of scam taking advantage of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video