trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Organization of Islamic Cooperation suspends Sweden’s special envoy over desecration of Quran

by AP - 07/23/23 2:52 PM ET
by AP - 07/23/23 2:52 PM ET
Protesters gather in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, carrying Iraqi flags and images of influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr, Saturday, July 22, 2023, following reports of the burning of a Quran carried out by a ultranationalist group in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. Protesters attempted to cross the Jumhuriya bridge leading to the Green Zone, where the Danish embassy is, but were pushed back by security forces. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Protesters gather in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, carrying Iraqi flags and images of influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr, Saturday, July 22, 2023, following reports of the burning of a Quran carried out by a ultranationalist group in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. Protesters attempted to cross the Jumhuriya bridge leading…

BEIRUT (AP) — The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has suspended the status of Sweden’s special envoy over a string of Quran burnings in Stockholm that sparked anger and mass protests in a number of Muslim countries.

The organization comprised of 57 Muslim-majority nations said Sunday that the suspension was due to the “ granting by the Swedish authorities of licenses that enabled the repeated abuse of the sanctity of the Holy Quran and Islamic symbols.”

The Islamic holy book was burned or defaced during recent public demonstrations in the Swedish capital. An Iraqi man of Christian origin living in Sweden as a self-proclaimed atheist announced plans to burn the Quran in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm on Thursday.

Demonstrators In Iraq stormed the Swedish Embassy and the Iraqi government cut off diplomatic relations with Sweden. In the end, the man in Sweden kicked and stepped on the Islamic holy book but stopped short of setting it ablaze.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s decision came after the bloc’s executive committee held a July 2 meeting following an earlier Quran-burning incident.

The committee asked the secretary-general to consider suspending the status of the special envoy from “any country in which copies of the Holy Qur’an or other Islamic values and symbols are desecrated with the consent of the authorities concerned,” according to Sunday’s statement.

The organization said it had sent a letter to Sweden’s foreign minister conveying the decision.

A public burning of the Quran in Denmark on Friday sparked more protests in Iraq, some of them violent. Protesters clashed with police as they attempted to storm the Green Zone in Baghdad where the Danish embassy is located, and in Basra, demonstrators torched facilities belonging to a demining project of the Danish Refugee Council.

Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday condemned the burning of the Quran.

“Burning of holy texts and other religious symbols is a shameful act that disrespects the religion of others,” it said. “It is a provocative act that hurts many people and creates division between different religions and cultures.”

It added, however, that “freedom of expression and freedom of assembly must be respected.”

While many countries around the world still have laws criminalizing blasphemy, Sweden and Denmark do not, and burning of holy texts is not specifically prohibited by law.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Frustrated lawmakers demand answers on UFOs
  2. Blinken on reviving Iran nuclear deal: 'We’re now in a place where we’re ...
  3. Blinken: Ukraine has already retaken 50 percent of occupied territory
  4. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
  5. Christie: DeSantis reaction to slavery curriculum in Florida ‘not ...
  6. FBI improperly used Section 702 surveillance powers on US senator
  7. Texas Republican: Newly reported tactics of state troopers at border ‘not ...
  8. Pelosi: McCarthy is ‘playing politics’ with support of expunging Trump’s ...
  9. Federal judge strikes down Arizona law limiting recording of police as ...
  10. Here’s why Florida’s inflation is so high
  11. US seeks to crack Putin power with high-level Russian spies
  12. Four things to know about the Texas A&M controversy
  13. Democrats put RFK Jr. on blast in change of strategy
  14. Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home
  15. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  16. McCaul: Travis King made ‘serious mistake’ by crossing North Korea border
  17. Trump indictments leave him fighting for higher office — and maybe his freedom
  18. Trump holds wide leads in Iowa, South Carolina: polls
Load more