trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Orlene expected to be hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast

by The Associated Press - 10/01/22 8:24 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/01/22 8:24 AM ET

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to grow into a hurricane by Saturday as its heads for an expected landfall on Mexico’s northwestern Pacific coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) early Saturday. It was centered about 235 miles (380 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes and moving north at 5 mph (7 kph).

The center said Orlene is a small, compact storm, with tropical storm-force winds extending out only 45 miles (75 kilometers) from the center.

It was forecast to grow to hurricane force by Saturday morning before falling back to tropical storm strength ahead of a forecast Monday landfall in Sinaloa state, in the region around the resort city of Mazatlan.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from the ...
  2. Hurricane Ian leads to political ...
  3. Rep. Ted Deutch submits resignation ...
  4. Pressure mounts on Fetterman as ...
  5. Alyssa Farah Griffin denounces Trump ...
  6. Trump administration staffer crammed ...
  7. Watch live: Trump holds rally in ...
  8. The Memo: Michigan appears set to ...
  9. Trump-McConnell feud takes new turn ...
  10. Democrats worry polls showing them as ...
  11. In scathing statement, Democrat calls ...
  12. Ranking Trump and the top seven GOP ...
  13. Ukrainian intel shows Russian nuclear ...
  14. Judge rules against Stacey Abrams ...
  15. Zelensky advisor: Putin’s ...
  16. DOJ requests expedited appeal of ...
  17. National Archives says it is still ...
  18. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
Load more

Video

See all Video