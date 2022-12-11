trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Pakistan PM’s son returns from exile to face graft charges

by The Associated Press - 12/11/22 8:43 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/11/22 8:43 AM ET
Shahbaz Sharif
FILE – Pakistan’s opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif speaks during a news conference after the Supreme Court decision, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 7, 2022. A son of now Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif returned home Sunday, Dec. 11, after four years in London to face corruption charges that were filed against him in 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A son of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif returned home Sunday after four years in London to face corruption charges that were filed against him in 2020.

Suleman Shahbaz reached Islamabad early Sunday and then took a flight to his hometown of Lahore after meeting with his father at the prime minister’s residence, said Ata Tarar, a spokesman for Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party.

Suleman Shahbaz’s lawyers obtained protective bail for him from the Islamabad High Court last week that will be in effect until Tuesday. It bars federal investigators from arresting him until then so that he can surrender before the trial court.

The Federal Investigation Agency in Lahore charged Sharif and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman, with corruption and money laundering in November 2020. Suleman had flown to London ahead of the 2018 general elections when the country’s main anti-graft body registered several cases against him.

Sharif and Hamza were acquitted of the charges by a court in October but Suleman was never tried after he moved to London. The FIA accused the three men of laundering 16.3 billion rupees (nearly $200 million) between 2008 and 2018.

In Pakistan, members of successive governments have targeted political opponents by filing legal cases against them, apparently to keep them entangled in court proceedings and away from the political arena.

Sharif, the brother of disgraced former premier Nawaz Sharif, was elected prime minister by Pakistan’s parliament earlier this year, following a week of political turmoil that led to Imran Khan’s ouster through a no- confidence motion in parliament.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP members who rebuffed Jan. 6 panel may face referral to ethics panel 
  2. The Trump campaign that isn’t
  3. Trump administration was ‘not prepared’ for or ‘not interested ...
  4. The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear
  5. American author Michael Shellenberger releases ‘Twitter Files Part 4’
  6. Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism
  7. With new Twitter files, Musk forces a free-speech reckoning for politicians ...
  8. The Memo: Two Americas draw vastly different lessons from Brittney Griner saga
  9. Why Sinema left the Democratic Party
  10. Private jet provider sues Twitter for allegedly refusing to pay for flights
  11. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
  12. Elon Musk shows shadow-banning of conservatives no conspiracy theory
  13. RNC chief: GOP can’t ‘do an ostrich method’ on abortion and ‘pretend ...
  14. Lockerbie bomb suspect in US custody, officials say
  15. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  16. Fauci on publicly disagreeing with Trump over COVID misinformation: ‘I ...
  17. Seven hard-line House Republicans lay out Speaker demands amid McCarthy ...
  18. Kari Lake, Mark Finchem formally contest Arizona election results
Load more

Video

See all Video