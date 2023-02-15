trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Pakistani court acquits parents of activist in treason case

by The Associated Press - 02/15/23 2:53 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/15/23 2:53 AM ET

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court on Wednesday acquitted the parents of an exiled female human rights activist, a defense lawyer said, three years after the couple was arrested on charges of terror financing and sedition.

The 2019 arrests of Gulalai Ismail’s parents, Mohammad and Uzlifat Ismail, in the northwestern city of Peshawar, had drawn widespread condemnation. The U.S. State Department also expressed concern over the arrests.

On Wednesday, an anti-terrorism court acquitted the couple, saying the prosecution failed to prove the charges, according to the couple’s lawyer, Shabbir Hussain Gigyan.

Mohammad Ismail is a teacher and a social activist. His daughter fled to the U.S. in 2019 and she sought asylum there to avoid harassment by Pakistani security agencies over her investigations into alleged human rights abuses by soldiers.

In recent years, Pakistani activists and journalists have increasingly come under attack by the government and the security establishment, restricting the space for criticism and dissent. The criticism of the military can result in threats, intimidation, sedition charges and in some cases, being arrested with no warning.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejects ‘Bush in heels’ Haley
  2. Judge denies Trump’s offer to give DNA in E. Jean Carroll case, calling it ...
  3. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  4. White House hits GOP for ‘partisan publicity stunts’ ahead of McCarthy-led ...
  5. How China’s spy balloon spurred a rapid shift in US sky patrol
  6. Trump attacks Haley on Medicare, Social Security cuts
  7. Democrats reject Hochul's judicial nominee after GOP state senator's lawsuit
  8. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  9. Frustration builds over response to Ohio train derailment as officials urge ...
  10. Americans’ dissatisfaction with gun laws at new high: Gallup poll
  11. Two Democrats want McConnell’s 2011 debt-ceiling fix proposal to be adopted
  12. Michigan State student who survived high school shooting says system failed her
  13. Haley calls for ‘mental competency tests’ for politicians over 75
  14. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  15. Feinstein corrected by staffer about retirement announcement
  16. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  17. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  18. White House weighs possibility of Biden addressing UFOs
Load more

Video

See all Video