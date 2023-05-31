trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Pakistani police say gunmen kill 1 soldier and wound another in attack on polio workers

by AP - 05/31/23 6:40 AM ET
by AP - 05/31/23 6:40 AM ET

MIR ALI, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen killed one soldier and wounded another Wednesday when they opened fire on security forces escorting a team of polio workers during a door-to-door inoculation campaign in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold near the Afghan border, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in North Waziristan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It came days after the government launched the latest polio eradication campaign, said Aslam Riaz, a police officer in the region.

He said the polio workers escaped unharmed and the attackers fled the scene.

In 2021, Pakistan was close to eradicating the disease, which can cause severe paralysis in children. But later, cases spiked in the country. Islamic militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  3. McCarthy’s future on the line as he whips debt ceiling deal
  4. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  5. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  6. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  7. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s voting against debt limit bill
  8. McConnell to face off with conservative opponents on debt ceiling bill
  9. Minor miracle: Conservatives got a win out of a debt-ceiling showdown
  10. Manhattan DA pushes back on Trump attempt to move hush money case to federal ...
  11. House Republican says there won’t be a default if debt bill fails
  12. How Moscow drone attack helps ‘shatter the myth’ of Putin’s war 
  13. Greene leaning toward yes on ‘s— sandwich’ debt bill — but she also ...
  14. White House, GOP both claim victory on student loans in debt limit bill
  15. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  16. Here are the House Republicans who said they will vote against debt ceiling bill
  17. GOP Oversight chair to launch contempt proceedings against FBI director
  18. Justice tops Manchin by 22 points in new poll on Senate race
Load more

Video

See all Video