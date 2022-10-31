trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Peace talks on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict are extended

by CARA ANNA, Associated Press - 10/31/22 1:55 AM ET
by CARA ANNA, Associated Press - 10/31/22 1:55 AM ET

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Peace talks between warring sides on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict have been extended into Monday.

An official familiar with the arrangements for the talks confirms that discussions continue in South Africa between Ethiopia’s federal government and representatives from the northern Tigray region.

The African Union-led talks seek a cessation of hostilities in a war that the United States asserts has killed up to hundreds of thousands of people, an estimate made by some academics and health workers.

The first formal peace talks began last week, and South Africa’s government had said they would end Sunday. Representatives of the warring sides have not responded to questions.

Neighboring Eritrea, whose forces are fighting alongside Ethiopian ones, is not a party to the talks, and it is not clear whether the deeply repressive country will respect any agreement reached. Witnesses have told the AP that Eritreans were killing civilians even after the talks began.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  2. Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like ...
  3. Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi ...
  4. Elon Musk named sole director of ...
  5. Pence: Post-2020 election meeting ...
  6. Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ...
  7. Last chance for the GOP to save itself
  8. Powerball jackpot reaches $1B for ...
  9. Fetterman leading Oz by 5 points in ...
  10. Is the ‘secret majority’ about to ...
  11. Hogan tests positive for COVID
  12. Supreme Court seems skeptical of ...
  13. Supreme Court leaves TSA mask ...
  14. Is the US headed toward a housing ...
  15. Seriously low diesel supply threatens ...
  16. CDC director tests positive for ...
  17. What we know about suspected Paul ...
  18. Trump asks Supreme Court to block ...
Load more

Video

See all Video