trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Philippine governor killed by gunmen while meeting villagers

by The Associated Press - 03/04/23 3:12 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/04/23 3:12 AM ET

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Gunmen in military uniforms shot and killed a provincial governor and wounded civilians while the politician was meeting poor villagers at his home in the central Philippines, in the latest brazen assault on local politicians in the country, police officials said.

At least six men armed with assault rifles alighted from a convoy and opened fire on Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, hitting him and a still-unspecified number of villagers at his home in Pamplona town. The province has a history of violent political rivalries. The gunmen fled and later abandoned three SUVs, police said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the mid-morning attack, which was witnessed by local officials and poor villagers who gathered in front of Degamo’s house to seek cash and medical aid, officials said.

“My government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice,” Marcos said in a statement.

Marcos said without elaborating that authorities have gathered “much information and now have a clear direction on how to proceed to bring to justice those behind this killing,” adding the mastermind and the killers “can run but you cannot hide. We will find you. If you surrender now it will be your best option.”

Degamo’s killing is the latest in a series of high-profile gun attacks on local politicians that underscore how criminal violence even against officials has persisted despite the government’s pledge to combat such violence.

Gunmen wounded Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. of southern Lanao del Sur province and killed four of his bodyguards in an attack on their convoy last month. Police said they killed one of the suspects in a clash.

In a separate recent attack, unidentified men reportedly wearing police uniforms fired guns at the van of northern Aparri town Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda, killing him and five companions in northern Nueva Vizcaya province. The suspects remain at large.

Crimes, decades-long Muslim and communist rebellions, and other security concerns are some of the major problems inherited by Marcos, who took office in June last year.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  2. Pelosi on DC crime bill: I wish Biden ‘would’ve told us first’
  3. Michael Steele on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Just shut the hell up’
  4. Trump asks for roughly six-month delay in New York fraud case
  5. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  6. Bill to make daylight saving time permanent reintroduced in Congress
  7. Mike Lindell calls DeSantis a ‘Trojan Horse’
  8. Manchin indicates opposition to Biden lands nominee over internal memo
  9. House Democrats blindsided as Biden changes tune on DC crime bill
  10. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She kills jobs by the ...
  11. Trump collaborates on song with Jan. 6 defendants
  12. Housing affordability hits historic low
  13. Greene criticizes Zelensky at CPAC: ‘Leave your hands off of our sons and ...
  14. Liberals fume over Biden’s turn against home rule in decision on DC crime bill
  15. George Santos introduces first bill — SALT relief
  16. Steve Bannon blasts Murdochs, Fox News in fiery CPAC speech
  17. Trump goes Willy Wonka at CPAC: Gold-wrapped candy bars lead to VIP tickets
  18. Florida bill targets gender-affirming health care for trans youth, adults
Load more

Video

See all Video