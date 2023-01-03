trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Philippines’ Marcos Jr. heads to China amid sea disputes

by The Associated Press - 01/03/23 2:03 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/03/23 2:03 AM ET
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Maria Louise
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., right, waves beside wife Maria Louise as they board a plane for China on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the Villamor Air Base in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew to China on Tuesday for a three-day state visit, saying he looks forward to his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as they work to boost bilateral ties.

“As I leave for Beijing, I will be opening a new chapter in our comprehensive, strategic cooperation with China,” he told officials and diplomats, including the Chinese ambassador, prior to boarding his flight from an air base in the capital.

“I look forward to my meeting with President Xi as we work towards shifting the trajectory of our relations to a higher gear that would hopefully bring numerous prospects and abundant opportunities for peace and development to the peoples of both our countries,” he added.

Alluding to the two countries’ territorial dispute in the South China Sea, he said he looks forward to discussing bilateral and regional political and security issues.

“The issues between our two countries are problems that do not belong between two friends such as Philippines and China,” he added. “We will seek to resolve those issues to mutual benefit of our two countries.”

China claims virtually the entire South China Sea and has ignored a 2016 ruling by a tribunal in The Hague that invalidated Beijing’s claims to the waterway. The case was brought by the Philippines, which says China has since developed disputed reefs into artificial islands with airplane runways and other structures so they now resemble forward military bases.

Most recently, a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris that Filipino navy personnel had retrieved in the South China Sea last month.

China denied the forcible seizure. Marcos said he would seek further clarification on his visit to Beijing.

Accompanied by a big business delegation, Marcos said they will seek cooperation in various areas including agriculture, energy, infrastructure, trade and investments, and people-to-people exchanges. He said they expect to sign more than 10 key bilateral agreements during the visit.

China accounts for 20% of the Philippines’ foreign trade and is also a major source of foreign direct investment.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Tuesday’s McCarthy drama at the Capitol  
  2. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  3. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
  4. House Speaker Election Coverage: House adjourns after McCarthy suffers defeat ...
  5. Chaos reigns in House as GOP fails to pick a Speaker
  6. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  7. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  8. DHS proposes higher fees on immigrants applying for work-based visas
  9. Three possible Speakers-in-waiting to watch if McCarthy falls
  10. Jeffries wins more votes than McCarthy in first round of Speaker contest
  11. Trump won’t say if he’s sticking by McCarthy after failed Speakership votes
  12. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  13. The Republicans voting against McCarthy
  14. Democrats spend day throwing shade at Republicans
  15. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  16. Prosecutors in Brazil reopening criminal fraud case against George Santos
  17. House adjourns with no Speaker
  18. Damar Hamlin injury tests ESPN with terrifying live television moment
Load more

Video

See all Video