trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

AP PHOTOS: Behind the scenes as Macron visits China

by THIBAULT CAMUS, Associated Press - 04/15/23 3:04 AM ET
by THIBAULT CAMUS, Associated Press - 04/15/23 3:04 AM ET
A man cleans a carpet inside the Great Hall of the People prior to the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron, in Beijing, China, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man cleans a carpet inside the Great Hall of the People prior to the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron, in Beijing, China, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

A week ago, I traveled with a group of journalists assigned to cover French President Emmanuel Macron’s trip to China. It was my first trip to the country, and I was excited.

I have covered many state trips in my career as a photojournalist with The Associated Press. Often, photographers are led from one highly choreographed event to the other. It is a challenge to break from the script laid out by press officers, especially in a country like China, where both guests and media are subject to a strict protocol.

Here, there are no unforeseen events or delays, which the French president is especially prone to. I was thrown from one meeting to another, from one handshake to another. In the middle of all that, I wanted to catch the moments surrounding the orchestrated diplomacy — to show the other side of the scene.

There were security guards in dark green uniforms marching on pavements, white pandemic masks hiding their faces. Young students excitedly pulling up smart phones to snap photos of French media. A lone woman cleaning the red carpet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing before Macron’s arrival and his meeting with the Chinese prime minister. Security guards loitered in hallways.

I wanted to linger on these low intensity moments that punctuated the sudden rush to get to the next place where the next photo would be taken. To get out of the news bubble, to capture less spectacular subjects, as if they were souvenir photos. To show what the public does not usually see: the other side of the story.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis faces political quagmire on abortion
  2. Anheuser-Busch CEO responds to uproar over Dylan Mulvaney sponsorship
  3. Community college enrollment plunges nearly 40 percent in a decade
  4. Leaked audio shows Tennessee GOP infighting over expulsion of Black lawmakers
  5. Ethics watchdog files against Thomas following reports on trips, real estate ...
  6. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  7. It’s only the beginning of America’s reckoning with Trump
  8. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
  9. 2024 Republicans descend upon NRA convention under shadow of mass shootings
  10. Liz Cheney calls for Greene to lose security clearance: ‘She cannot be ...
  11. Pro-DeSantis PAC drops ad criticizing Trump as 'gun grabber'
  12. Trump files personal financial report, offering glimpse into post-presidency ...
  13. Protesters interrupt DeSantis speech at New Hampshire fundraising event
  14. Trump answered questions for more than 7 hours in New York fraud lawsuit
  15. Nearly all Congressional Democrats urge Supreme Court to block abortion pill ...
  16. Fungal outbreak tied to Michigan paper mill leaves at least 1 dead, 12 ...
  17. Biden announces Medicaid, ObamaCare access for DACA recipients
  18. The student-loan suspension is also illegal
Load more

Video

See all Video