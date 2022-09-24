trending:

AP International

Plane overshoots runway, closes airport in southern France

by The Associated Press - 09/24/22 5:46 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/24/22 5:46 AM ET

PARIS (AP) — An airport serving France’s southern Mediterranean coast is closed indefinitely after a cargo plane overshot its runway on landing and finished nose-down in the water of an adjacent lake before dawn on Saturday.

The three people aboard were rescued unharmed from the Boeing 737 that was laden with air freight and came to a stop in reeds, grass and water at the airport outside the city of Montpellier, regional authorities said.

The airport is closed to passenger and cargo flights until the plane has been moved, authorities said. An accident investigation in underway.

