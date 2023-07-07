trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Poland starts observances of WWII massacres by Ukrainians that have marred neighborly ties

by AP - 07/07/23 9:17 AM ET
by AP - 07/07/23 9:17 AM ET
The head of Poland's Roman Catholic Church, Archbp Stanislaw Gadecki, right, and Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, left, of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church hold a reconciliation religious service as part of observances honoring some 100,000 Poles murdered by Ukrainian nationalists in 1943-44, at St. John's cathedral in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
The head of Poland’s Roman Catholic Church, Archbp Stanislaw Gadecki, right, and Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, left, of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church hold a reconciliation religious service as part of observances honoring some 100,000 Poles murdered by Ukrainian nationalists in 1943-44, at St. John’s cathedral in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister and Catholic church leaders opened several days of observances Friday to honor victims of World War II massacres of tens of thousands of Poles by Ukrainian nationalists, which have marred the tightening strategic relations between the neighboring nations.

“We can say that for many years this has been an unhealed wound in Polish-Ukrainian relations,” said Rafal Bochenek, the spokesperson for Poland’s ruling right-wing party.

“We would expect truth to be told and things to be called by their proper name,” Bochenek said.

Poland says the 1943-44 massacre of some 100,000 Poles by Ukrainian nationalists was genocide. Entire villages were burned down and all their inhabitants killed by nationalists and their helpers who sought to establish an independent Ukraine state. The killings took place in Volhynia and in other regions of what was then eastern Poland under Nazi German and then Soviet occupation, and which are now in western Ukraine.

Warsaw is among the staunchest supporters of Kyiv in its war against Russia’s aggression and the increasingly close ties seem to have provided an opportunity for the two nations to deal with their past. Many Poles still harbor grudges for family members who were brutally killed in the massacres. Some 15,000 Ukrainians were killed in retaliation at the time.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki traveled early Friday to Ukraine to visit massacre sites, the villages of Ostrowki and Puzniki that were wiped out by units of Ukraine’s nationalist forces. He put up commemorative crosses and visited local cemeteries where some of the victims were buried. Not all burial sites are known.

“I will not rest until the last victim of that terrible Volhynia Massacre is found and buried with respect,” Morawiecki said.

The leader of Poland’s Roman Catholic Church, Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, and Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church held a joint religious service Friday in Warsaw.

The observances will culminate on Tuesday, the 80th anniversary of the intensified violence.

Poland has long pursued Kyiv’s permission for the search for burial sites, exhumations, identification and commemoration of the Polish victims.

Some of the Ukrainian nationalist leaders who were responsible for instigating the massacres are lauded in Ukraine for fighting for the nation’s independence during World War II, leading to strains in relations with Poland. But Ukraine’s authorities recently signaled a more open approach to Poland’s wishes.

Polish leaders insist that bringing the full truth into the open will strengthen bilateral relations with Ukraine and neutralize vulnerabilities that could be exploited by third countries seeking to undermine these ties.

“We must be aware, Poles and Ukrainians, that without the full clarification and full record of the Volhynia crimes, Russia will always be using this card to drive a wedge between Poles and Ukrainians,” Morawiecki said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  2. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  3. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  4. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  5. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  6. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  7. Controversy surrounds US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
  8. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  9. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  10. Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report
  11. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
  12. DC Bar panel recommends Giuliani be disbarred
  13. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  14. Bench trial set for two Oath Keepers, an ex-actor and ex-Marine
  15. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  16. The failed coup in Russia has turned Putin into a lame duck
  17. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  18. Honda recalling 124K cars over possible brake failure
Load more