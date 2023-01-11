trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Police enter German village condemned to let mine expand

by The Associated Press - 01/11/23 2:47 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/11/23 2:47 AM ET
Climate activist stand in front of police officers in riot gear at the village Luetzerath near Erkelenz, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.The village of Luetzerath is occupied by climate activists fighting against the demolishing of the village to expand the Garzweiler lignite coal mine near the Dutch border. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — Police on Wednesday entered a condemned village in western Germany, launching an effort to evict activists holed up at the site in an effort to prevent its demolition to make way for the expansion of a coal mine.

Officers in riot gear moved into the tiny hamlet of Luetzerath, which has become a flashpoint of debate over the country’s climate efforts. Some stones were thrown at advancing police.

Police announced that the operation had started and that the area would be fenced off. They said on Twitter that people “currently have the possibility to leave the site without further police measures.”

About 100 activists kept up efforts to try to block the way into the village.

Environmentalists say bulldozing the village to expand the nearby Garzweiler coal mine would result in huge amounts of greenhouse gas emissions. The government and utility company RWE say the coal is needed to ensure Germany’s energy security.

On Tuesday, protesters refused to heed a court ruling effectively banning them from the area. Some dug trenches, built barricades and perched atop giant tripods in an effort to stop heavy machines from reaching the village, before police pushed them back by force.

RWE wants to extract the coal beneath Luetzerath, which it says is necessary to ensure energy security in Germany. The company reached a deal with the regional government last year that allows the village to be destroyed in return for ending coal use by 2030, rather than 2038.

But climate campaigners say the agreement to expand the massive open-cast mine goes against Germany’s international commitments to reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases. They also cite studies suggesting the coal beneath Luetzerath may never be needed.

The utility company said in a statement early Wednesday that “today, RWE Power will start to demolish the former settlement of Luetzerath.”

It said it is “appealing to the squatters to observe the rule of law and to end the illegal occupation of buildings, plants and sites belonging to RWE peacefully.”

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  2. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  3. Pressure mounts on House GOP to punish Santos
  4. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  5. Second batch of classified Biden docs found at new location: report
  6. The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
  7. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  8. White House spars with reporters over Biden classified documents questions
  9. GOP rep: Republicans ‘tone-deaf’ on abortion
  10. McCarthy: George Santos shouldn’t be on any top House committees
  11. Nation closing in on $31.4T borrowing limit 
  12. House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session
  13. McCarthy doesn’t call for Santos to resign: ‘The voters elected him to ...
  14. New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees
  15. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  16. White House extends COVID-19 public health emergency once again
  17. Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special ...
  18. NYC’s No Pants Subway Ride canceled for second straight year
Load more

Video

See all Video