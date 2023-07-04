trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Polish climber dies after scaling Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain,’ Nanga Parbat

by AP - 07/04/23 3:24 AM ET
by AP - 07/04/23 3:24 AM ET

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Polish climber has died after scaling Pakistan’s Nanga Parbat, known as “killer mountain” for its dangerous conditions, local police and a mountaineering official said Tuesday.

Pawel Tomasz Kopec had suffered breathing problems while descending the 8,126-meter (26,660-foot) mountain with two other climbers in harsh weather conditions, a local police official Zahid Hussain said.

It was unclear whether any operation will be launched to bring down the climber’s body. Authorities said the other two mountainers were safe and returning to their base camp.

Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said he had also received a report from an expedition company about the Kopec’s death. He said any decision to bring down the body of the climber will be made after consulting his family.

Haidri said a Pakistani mountaineer, Asif Bhatti, was stranded on Nanga Parbat because of snow blindness, and efforts were underway to rescue him.

Every year, hundreds of local and foreign climbers try to scale K2, Nanga Parbat and other mountains located in Pakistan’s north. The polish climber died a day after several climbers, including two Pakistani female climbers Naila Kiani and Samina Baig, summited Nanga Parbat and were returning to the base camp.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  2. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  3. Yevgeny Prigozhin releases new audio message
  4. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  5. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new nominee will create a first-time conservative ...
  6. Federal court blocks Florida election law
  7. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  8. DeSantis faces GOP pushback for Trump-LGBTQ video
  9. RNC debate rules leave long shot candidates with few options
  10. Trump on Hillary Clinton: A president under indictment would represent ...
  11. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  12. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  13. Ocasio-Cortez warns of ‘dangerous authoritarian expansion of power’ in ...
  14. Texas Democrat on rare cancer diagnosis: ‘Wondered how much longer’ he’d ...
  15. Retirees are underestimating how long they will live
  16. Almost 1 in 4 people in the US hadn’t gotten COVID by the end of 2022: CDC
  17. Sheetz drops gas prices for most fuel grades to $1.776 for Fourth of July
  18. The new, mysterious constitutional right to discriminate
Load more