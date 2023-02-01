trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Polish leader donates to Ukraine army to end defamation case

by The Associated Press - 02/01/23 4:47 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/01/23 4:47 AM ET
FILE – Poland’s deputy prime minister and head of the ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks during a news conference with Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The Polish ruling party leader Kaczynski, has paid 50,000 zlotys ($11,500) to the Ukrainian army to settle a defamation case with Radek Sikorski, a member of the European Parliament who is a political rival in Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish ruling party leader, Jarosław Kaczyński, has paid 50,000 zlotys ($11,500) for the needs of the Ukrainian army to settle a defamation case with a political rival.

Kaczyński was ordered by a court in December to pay Radek Sikorski more than 700,000 zlotys ($162,000) to cover the costs of publishing an apology for calling him a “diplomatic traitor.”

Kaczyński made the comment in 2016 in connection to the 2010 plane crash near Smolensk, Russia, that killed Kaczynski’s twin brother, then-President Lech Kaczyński, and 95 others. Sikorski was foreign minister at the time of the disaster and is now a member of the European Parliament and an outspoken government critic.

Sikorski belongs to Civic Platform, a party that has been in opposition since 2015. Kaczyński has long accused Civic Platform leaders of having a role in his brother’s death, a claim not substantiated by investigations to date.

Kaczyński said the court’s penalty was so high that he would have to sell his house to pay it, and that even then he might not have enough.

Sikorski replied by saying he believed “that the penalties for defamation should be severe but not ruinous.” He said if Kaczyński paid 50,000 zlotys for Ukraine’s armed forces he would refrain from demanding an apology.

Kaczynski said in a statement on Tuesday that he had paid the money.

“Today Ukraine is fighting for its independence and freedom, but also for our security. We support it and we will support it. Since the payment to support the fund for the Ukrainian Armed Forces closes my controversial dispute with Sikorski, I do so with satisfaction,” Kaczyński said in a statement published on Twitter.

Sikorski said he accepted that form of apology, adding “I’m glad we found a patriotic solution.”

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  2. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  3. McCarthy sets Thursday vote on removing Omar from panel as second holdout backs ...
  4. McCarthy leaves Biden meeting optimistic about debt talks
  5. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  6. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  7. House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling 
  8. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  9. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
  10. Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff
  11. Frontier unveils all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
  12. House GOP advances resolution to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  13. Trump-DeSantis rivalry approaches boiling point
  14. How will Netflix end password sharing? Updates for 3 other countries offer ...
  15. Santos: ‘I’ve learned my lesson’
  16. Five things from the Fed rate hike that raised eyebrows
  17. Republican House Oversight Committee disbands Subcommittee on Civil Rights and ...
  18. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video