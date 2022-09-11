trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Pope seeks prayers for his ‘peace pilgrimage’ in Kazakhstan

by The Associated Press - 09/11/22 7:49 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/11/22 7:49 AM ET
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday asked for prayers to accompany him this week on what he calls his “pilgrimage of peace” in Kazakhstan for a meeting of religious leaders.

In remarks to the public in St. Peter’s Square, Francis noted that on Tuesday he begins a three-day visit to that central Asian country to participate in a gathering of heads of world and traditional religions.

“It will be an occasion to meet so many religious representatives and to dialogue as brothers, animated by the common desire for peace, the peace for which our world is thirsting,” Francis said.

“I ask everyone to accompany with prayer this pilgrimage of peace,” the pontiff said.

He had been hoping to meet during his trip with the Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who has sought to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on spiritual and ideological grounds in a “metaphysical” battle with the West.

But earlier this summer, Kirill bowed out of the interfaith gathering.

Francis had the first-ever encounter between a pope and a Russian Orthodox patriarch in 2016. Plans for a second encounter earlier this year were postponed over the diplomatic fallout of the war in Ukraine.

After Francis cited his pilgrimage, he urged continued prayers for the Ukrainian people, so that the “Lord gives them comfort and hope.” He said that a Polish cardinal who serves as his official almsgiver is currently in Ukraine, to visit various communities and give concrete testimony of the closeness of the pope and the Catholic church.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin’s strategy to weaponize winter
  2. Why Barr is breaking from Trump ...
  3. The 10 most polluted states in the US
  4. Chipotle puts a stop to ...
  5. Chris Christie: DOJ’s chances of ...
  6. Jan. 6 panel set to reemerge with eye ...
  7. How a railroad strike could send food ...
  8. Fetterman mocks Toomey as ‘a ...
  9. The best ‘beer towns’ to visit ...
  10. Former Trump White House lawyer says ...
  11. Religion and Samuel Alito’s time ...
  12. Biden continues to stiff-arm the press
  13. Zelensky says it’s ‘not even ...
  14. Ukraine’s latest counteroffensive ...
  15. Border patrol to probe ‘totally ...
  16. Senate Intelligence chair says ...
  17. Trump supported ‘coup’ to oust ...
  18. More than 70 House Democrats join ...
Load more

Video

See all Video