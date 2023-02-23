trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Pope cancels an appointment, some speeches due to bad cold

by The Associated Press - 02/23/23 5:27 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/23/23 5:27 AM ET
Pope Francis leaves at the end of a mass in the Basilica of Santa Sabina in Rome on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, which opens the Lenten season of abstinence and deprivation for Christians, before the Holy Week and Easter. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis canceled one audience and skipped speeches he was set to deliver Thursday because of a bad cold, the Vatican said.

Francis, 86, did meet with young Orthodox priests and monks and members of the Max Planck Society, the German research organization that is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. But because of a “bad cold,” Francis merely had printed copies of his remarks handed out and didn’t read them aloud, the Vatican said in a note.

He later canceled a planned audience with members of an Italian YMCA group, the Holy See said in its daily bulletin.

On Wednesday, Francis coughed repeatedly during Ash Wednesday services that he presided over at a Roman church, and opted not to participate in the traditional procession that inaugurates the church’s Lenten season.

This time of year in 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic was starting to hit Italy, Francis also suffered a bad cold that forced him to cancel several days of official audiences and his participation in the Vatican’s annual spiritual retreat. The Vatican had already scrubbed the retreat for this year in favor of personal spiritual exercises.

The Argentine pope had part of one lung removed as a young man because of a respiratory infection, and in 2021 had a chunk of his colon removed because of an intestinal inflammation. He has been using a wheelchair and cane since last year because of strained knee ligaments and a small knee fracture that have made walking and standing difficult.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  2. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  3. NTSB board releases initial report on East Palestine derailment
  4. What to expect in the second year of the Russia-Ukraine war
  5. Rare blizzard warnings issued for Los Angeles area
  6. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  7. McCarthy says he ‘promised’ to release Jan. 6 tapes
  8. Schiff edges out Porter in California Senate race poll
  9. Shapiro says he would dismiss any pressure to ask Fetterman to resign
  10. Philadelphia’s zombie drug ‘tranq’ already in NYC
  11. Trump lawyers call Georgia special grand jury proceedings ...
  12. Putin ally fires back at Biden’s Poland speech with nuclear warning
  13. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
  14. Trump attacks Georgia grand jury forewoman over media tour
  15. Railroad pushback to safety regulations scrutinized amid East Palestine ...
  16. Abbott targets street takeovers across Texas with new task force
  17. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
  18. White House: GOP, Trump officials ‘laid the groundwork’ for loose railway ...
Load more

Video

See all Video