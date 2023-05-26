trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Pope taps successor as archbishop of Buenos Aires, again says he might finally return home to visit

by AP - 05/26/23 7:53 AM ET
by AP - 05/26/23 7:53 AM ET
Pope Francis, flanked by José María del Corral, president of Scholas Occurrentes, holds a soccer ball he was gifted as they attend the world's first meeting of the 'Educational Eco-Cities' promoted by the 'Scholas Occurrentes', at the Vatican, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis, flanked by José María del Corral, president of Scholas Occurrentes, holds a soccer ball he was gifted as they attend the world’s first meeting of the ‘Educational Eco-Cities’ promoted by the ‘Scholas Occurrentes’, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Friday tapped an Argentine bishop with years of ministry in the country’s prisons as his successor as archbishop of Buenos Aires, a day after again saying he might finally visit his home country next year.

Bishop Jorge Ignacio García Cuerva, the 55-year-old bishop of Rio Gallegos, will replace the retiring Cardinal Mario Aurelio Poli, who turned 75 last year, the Vatican said.

The appointment was announced a day after Francis repeated that he was looking into visiting Argentina next year. Francis has kept Argentina at an arms’ length for the 10 years of his papacy, apparently not wanting to get drawn into the country’s political polarization. But recently, he has indicated an openness to finally go back next year, after a new Argentine president is sworn in following an October election.

“My idea is to go next year. We’ll see if it’s possible,” Francis told a forum of students.

If he goes, it would fall to García Cuerva to help organize the trip and welcome Francis home.

García Cuerva, a canon lawyer, was first made bishop of Lomas de Zamora in 2017 and moved to Rio Gallegos two years later. He has been chaplain in many Argentine prisons, ministering to inmates, and is currently vice president of an international church commission of prison chaplains, the Vatican said.

Francis was archbishop of the Argentine capital from 1998 until he was elected pope in 2013. As archbishop, he made a point of ministering to inmates and has continued that tradition as pope, keeping in touch with prisoners in Argentina, visiting prisons during his foreign trips and often celebrating Holy Thursday rituals at detention facilities.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  2. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  3. Arizona Gov. Hobbs says predecessor misappropriated $50M
  4. GOP debt ceiling negotiator: ‘Hell no!’ to dropping work requirements demand
  5. Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ...
  6. DeSantis says he would push to repeal Trump criminal justice reform if elected
  7. GOP conservatives fume over possible debt ceiling compromises
  8. Yellen says US will run out of money by June 5 if debt ceiling not raised
  9. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  10. J.D. Vance says Target ‘decided to wage war’ on customers with Pride Month ...
  11. Fifth House Democrat calls on Feinstein to resign
  12. Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad
  13. Feds investigating alleged hack in connection with leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  14. Why the Wagner boss is saying Russia could lose the war
  15. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  16. Cheney criticizes DeSantis for Jan. 6 pardon remarks
  17. Tuberville says he doesn’t know if inner city teachers ‘can read and ...
  18. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
Load more

Video

See all Video