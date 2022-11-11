trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Powerful earthquake hits Tonga; tsunami advisory issued

by The Associated Press - 11/11/22 7:02 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/11/22 7:02 AM ET

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A powerful underwater earthquake struck Friday off Tonga in the southern Pacific, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami advisory.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 211 kilometers (132 miles) east-southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, at a depth of 24.8 kilometers (15 miles). It predicted strong shaking but said the probability of serious damage or casualties was small.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami advisory, which is one step below a tsunami warning.

An undersea volcano erupted in Tonga in January, killing three people, blanketing its main island with a thick layer of volcanic ash and shooting millions of tons of water vapor high up into the atmosphere.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Laxalt’s lead in Nevada Senate race ...
  2. Haberman: Trump ‘willing to burn it ...
  3. Masters slams McConnell over campaign ...
  4. Arizona official hits back at Kari ...
  5. Rubio, Hawley call for Senate GOP ...
  6. Senate GOP fears another Trump ...
  7. GOP worries Trump 2024 announcement ...
  8. Cortez Masto draws closer to Laxalt ...
  9. Election denier Finchem defeated in ...
  10. The case for permanent standard time
  11. All three House Democrats win ...
  12. Ousted Dem campaign chair blasts ...
  13. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in ...
  14. GOP candidate who reportedly ...
  15. Boebert takes lead in Colorado House ...
  16. Trump claims without evidence he sent ...
  17. Trump apologizes to Melania, Hannity ...
  18. Sununu says Graham, Scott cost GOP ...
Load more

Video

See all Video