trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Prosecutors seek conviction of ex-Nazi camp secretary, 97

by The Associated Press - 11/22/22 10:01 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/22/22 10:01 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors called Tuesday for a 97-year-old woman who was the secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp to be convicted as an accessory to murder and given a two-year suspended sentence.

Irmgard Furchner has been on trial for over a year at the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany. Prosecutor Maxi Wantzen said in closing arguments that “these proceedings are of outstanding historical significance,” the German news agency dpa reported.

Prosecutors accuse Furchner of being part of the apparatus that helped the Nazis’ Stutthof camp function during World War II.

She is alleged to have “aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office.”

Wantzen said Tuesday the defendant would have been able to see large parts of the camp from her office, including an area where new prisoners arrived. She also must have been able to see and smell smoke from the burning of bodies at the crematorium, the prosecutor added.

Even if the defendant didn’t enter the fenced-in camp herself, “that was not necessary from my point of view to have knowledge of the mass murders,” Wantzen said.

Furchner hasn’t responded to the charges against her during the trial. There are no formal pleas in the German judicial system.

Tens of thousands of people died at Stutthof and its satellite camps, or on so-called death marches at the end of the war.

Furchner is being tried in juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes. Closing arguments are to continue on Nov. 29.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  2. Supreme Court declines to shield Trump tax returns from Congress
  3. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  4. McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground
  5. Seven Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
  6. AP fires reporter behind retracted Russian missiles story
  7. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  8. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  9. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  10. GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
  11. Naomi Biden, husband moved into the White House before her wedding ceremony
  12. Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the ...
  13. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  14. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  15. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly on his party understanding the border: ‘Not even ...
  16. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
  17. Republicans seize on early voting after disappointing midterms
  18. Biden calls veteran credited with taking down Club Q gunman
Load more

Video

See all Video