trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Public now can see Benedict’s tomb at St. Peter’s Basilica

by FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press - 01/08/23 4:13 AM ET
by FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press - 01/08/23 4:13 AM ET
Faithful visit the tomb of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI inside the grottos of St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement, his days mainly devoted to prayer and reflection. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The public can now visit the tomb of Pope Benedict XVI in the grottoes under St. Peter’s Basilica.

The pontiff was buried on Jan. 5 immediately following a funeral in St. Peter’s Square. Benedict’s tomb lies in the grottoes under the basilica’s main floor.

The Vatican announced on Saturday that the public could visit the tomb starting Sunday morning.

Benedict had lived since 2013 as pope emeritus, following his retirement from the papacy, the first pontiff to do so in 600 years. He died on Dec. 31 at the age of 95, in the Vatican monastery where he spent his last years.

On Thursday, his longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, imparted a final blessing after Benedict’s body, contained inside three coffins — the cypress one displayed in the square during the funeral presided over by Pope Francis, a zinc one and an outer one hewn from oak — were lowered into a space in the floor.

The remains were placed in the former tomb of Benedict’s predecessor, St. John Paul II. John Paul’s remains were moved up to a chapel on the main floor of the basilica following his 2011 beatification.

Some 50,000 people attended Benedict’s funeral, following three days of the body’s lying in state in the basilica, an event which drew nearly 200,000 viewers.

The name of Benedict, the Catholic church’s 265th pontiff, was engraved on a white marble slab, the Vatican said.

The Vatican didn’t say whether Pope Francis had privately visited the completed tomb of Benedict before public viewing was permitted, or might do so at some other time.

On Sunday morning, Francis was leading a ceremony for the baptism of 13 babies in the Sistine Chapel. The chapel, frescoed by Michelangelo, is the traditional setting for the baptisms, an event which closes out the Vatican’s year-end ceremonies.

Later, greeting pilgrims and tourists gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his Sunday noon blessing, Francis quoted from a 2008 homily by Benedict, in which the late pontiff spoke about salvation.

Drawing inspiration from his predecessor’s words, Francis said that the faithful when judging others, including in the Catholic church, should apply not harshness but mercy, “sharing the wounds and the fragilities” and avoiding divisions.

Francis has been criticized in some quarters by those who favored Benedict’s more conservative stances because his funeral homily made only a mere mention of the late pontiff. While Benedict and Francis had openly spoken of each other with respect, tensions festered for years between loyalists of both men.

___

Gregorio Borgia contributed from the Vatican.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts Matt Gaetz as a ‘fraud’ for fundraising off ...
  2. What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast
  3. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
  4. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that's a good thing
  5. House Speaker vote: McCarthy clinches Speakership
  6. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  7. Jeffries says McCarthy concessions to far-right members ‘just the ...
  8. Elon Musk secures world record for largest-ever loss of personal fortune
  9. Five Senate Democrats who could retire ahead of 2024
  10. Texas Democrat calls for US authorities to extradite Bolsonaro back to Brazil
  11. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  12. New England grapples with sky-high electricity rates as Ukraine war squeezes ...
  13. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  14. ‘Killer robots’ and AI’s ‘dirty little secret’: Many people prefer ...
  15. McCarthy concessions to win Speakership raise eyebrows
  16. Perry won’t agree to stay off new House committee investigating Jan. 6 ...
  17. Former GOP rep says Trump ‘is no longer in control’ after Speaker showdown
  18. McCarthy holdout calls restriction-free C-SPAN cameras during Speaker vote a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video