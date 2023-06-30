trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Putin ally’s son who flew drone over the Arctic violated law, Norway Supreme Court says

by AP - 06/30/23 5:40 AM ET
by AP - 06/30/23 5:40 AM ET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s top court on Friday ruled that the son of a Russian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin violated a law that bars Russians from flying drones when he flew drones over the Arctic last year.

The Supreme Court’s decision overturned a lower court’s ruling, saying said that “the flight ban for Russian citizens includes drone flights,” making it illegal for Russian companies or citizens “to land on, take off from or fly over Norwegian territory” as the Scandinavian country’s law states.

Norway, like the European Union, decided on the ban in 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine.

Last year, a Norwegian district court had ruled that flying a hobby drone was not covered by the sanction regulations.

Andrey Yakunin, who holds both a Russian and a British passport and who lives in Italy, was arrested in Hammerfest, in Arctic Norway, on Oct. 17, after he had sailed around the Arctic Archipelago of Svalbard and along the coast of Norway.

Yakunin is the son of Russian businessman Vladimir Yakunin, a longtime acquaintance of Putin, who was placed on the U.S. State Department’s sanctions list of Russian officials and businessmen following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

While circling Svalbard, Yakunin was responsible for two drones that he owned, and which were used several times for flights over the archipelago which sits more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) north of the Norwegian mainland. Yakunin had been filming with the drone while mountaineering, glacier walking and sailing.

His lawyer, John Christian Elden, noted that two of five Supreme Court judges had disagreed and didn’t decide whether drones had to be considered aircraft.

“That says something about how difficult this question is. Can one reasonably expect that an ordinary tourist would be able to understand this,” Elden said in a statement. He added that the Supreme Court only considered whether hobby drones are covered by the sanctions regulations and not, for instance, whether the rules apply to persons with dual citizenship.

The case now would be sent back to the district court.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  2. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  3. DeSantis signs bill allowing new roads to be built with mining waste linked to ...
  4. A major UPS strike is looming — here’s what that means for your packages
  5. Supreme Court will rule on student debt relief Friday
  6. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  7. Texas abortion ban led to almost 10,000 additional live births
  8. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  9. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  10. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  11. Biden on affirmative action decision: ‘This is not a normal court’
  12. Sotomayor’s biting dissent: Ruling rolls back ‘decades of precedent and ...
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — Affirmative action ruling triggers ...
  14. Steve Bannon roasts Comer over Fox interview: ‘You’re not serious’
  15. Thomas in rare occurrence reads affirmative action opinion from bench
  16. Hunter Biden reaches settlement in Arkansas paternity suit
  17. Human society is shifting the tilt of the Earth
  18. Trump looks to reinforce ties to religious right
Load more

Video

See all Video