trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Putin oversees commissioning of new Russian navy warships

by The Associated Press - 12/29/22 7:37 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/29/22 7:37 AM ET
Russian President Vladimir Putin oversees the commissioning of new ships for the Russian navy via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the commissioning of new warships and vowed Thursday to further strengthen his country’s navy.

“We will speed up and increase the volumes of construction of ships of various projects, equip them with the most modern weapons, and conduct the operational and combat training using the experience received during the special military operation,” Putin said, referring to Russia’s 10-month-old campaign in Ukraine.

The newly commissioned vessels included a corvette, a minesweeper and the Generalissimus Suvorov nuclear submarine. The submarine armed with Bulava nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles is the sixth submarine of the new Borei-class to join the Russian navy.

“It will ensure Russia’s security for decades ahead,” Putin said.

Another submarine of the same type, Emperor Alexander III, was launched during Thursday’s ceremony. The navy plans to commission it following trials.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Divided GOP enters 2023 attacking itself
  2. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  3. George Santos puts GOP in a tight spot
  4. Republicans rethink abortion strategy after bruising midterms
  5. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  6. Biden doesn’t trust some Secret Service, doesn’t believe ‘details’ of ...
  7. Here’s what the Supreme Court’s decision on Title 42 means
  8. Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no ...
  9. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript reveals new low for Trump World
  10. Hutchinson: Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump, Meadows
  11. Union blasts Southwest: ‘Leadership shortcomings’ have led to ‘repeated ...
  12. More than 2,300 Southwest flights already canceled for Thursday
  13. Murder, Putin wrote?
  14. Rep. Raskin announces cancer diagnosis
  15. Pence spokesman says document showing FEC ‘filing’ is fake
  16. Buttigieg faces key test amid Southwest meltdown
  17. Greta Thunberg one-ups Andrew Tate on Twitter
  18. Pope Benedict ‘lucid and alert,’ but in serious condition
Load more

Video

See all Video