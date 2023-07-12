trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Queen Camilla attends Wimbledon, a week after Princess Kate made an appearance

by AP - 07/12/23 9:07 AM ET
by AP - 07/12/23 9:07 AM ET
Queen Camilla, left, meets ballboy and ballgirls Larissa, Sean Michael and Cassie as she arrives for her visit on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)
Queen Camilla, left, meets ballboy and ballgirls Larissa, Sean Michael and Cassie as she arrives for her visit on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A week after Princess Kate graced Centre Court at Wimbledon by taking a seat in the Royal Box, Queen Camilla made an appearance at the Grand Slam tennis tournament on Wednesday.

The queen, the wife of King Charles III, was wearing a white dress at the All England Club, where the players on court dress all in white.

When she arrived at the club, Camilla met with some ball boys and ball girls — the kids who run across the court chasing stray balls after a point is finished or a serve goes awry.

The first match on Centre Court was a rematch of last year’s women’s final, with defending champion Elena Rybakina playing Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. In the later match, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz was to face Holger Rune for a spot in the semifinals.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, sat in the Royal Box on Day 2 of the tournament. Others to sit in the section reserved mainly for royalty and celebrities include David Beckham and members of the England national soccer team who are injured and will miss the Women’s World Cup.

Queen Camilla wasn’t the only royal in the Royal Box on Wednesday, however. Prince Albert II of Monaco was also scheduled to be in attendance.

Prince Albert is the son of the late Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  3. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  4. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  5. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  6. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  7. Senate Democrats take aim at investor home purchases
  8. Wray takes aim at GOP claims of FBI politicization
  9. FBI Director Wray faces House Judiciary griling on bias, FISA, more: recap
  10. IRS whistleblowers on Hunter Biden case to publicly testify
  11. Senators reintroduce bill to prevent US president from leaving NATO 
  12. A record share of Americans is living alone
  13. Democrats demand GOP turn over info on indicted think-tank leader, ‘patient ...
  14. ‘No way in hell’ : Omar says she will not attend Israeli president’s ...
  15. ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor affiliated with Oath Keepers acquitted of ...
  16. Christie spars with Piers Morgan over stance on transgender youth
  17. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  18. Are the media turning against Joe Biden?
Load more