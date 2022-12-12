trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Report uncovers widespread racism at Dutch foreign ministry

by MIKE CORDER, Associated Press - 12/12/22 10:53 AM ET
by MIKE CORDER, Associated Press - 12/12/22 10:53 AM ET
FILE – Netherland’s Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra talks to journalists on second day of the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The top civil servant at the Dutch foreign ministry apologized Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, after an independent investigation found widespread racism at the government department in the Netherlands and at its diplomatic outposts around the world. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The top civil servant at the Dutch foreign ministry apologized Monday after an independent investigation found widespread racism at the government department in the Netherlands and at its diplomatic outposts around the world.

“Racism cannot and should not have a place in our organization,” the ministry’s secretary-general Paul Huijts said.

“We are sorry that we have apparently not been able to offer a work environment in which there is no place for this sort of occurrence,” he said. “For that I offer, on behalf of the management board, our apologies.”

Civil servants called in an independent research bureau to investigate racism at the ministry following Black Lives Matter protests across the world and in the Netherlands.

The bureau’s report said that racism at the ministry ranges “from aggressive, direct, overt and conscious to subtle, indirect, hidden, unintentional or unconscious — and that bicultural employees and locally hired employees of color experience various forms of racism.”

In a letter to lawmakers, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said it was “extra painful” to find racism at his ministry, “because every form of discrimination is prohibited and we advocate internationally for justice.” He said the ministry “will do everything we can to eliminate racism within our own organization.”

In 2020, amid the global reckoning with racism following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in the United States, Prime Minister Mark Rutte conceded that racism was a problem in the Netherlands, a nation that has long considered itself a bastion of tolerance.

“There are also people living in the Netherlands who in that regard feel that they don’t fully fit in, that they can’t play a full role in this society,” he said at the time. “That is also a Dutch problem. There is racism here, too. There is discrimination here, too.”

Hoekstra said his ministry would adopt recommendations laid out in the report to tackle racism and make it easier for staff to report incidents.

“We stand for a ministry in which every member of staff is respected and valued,” he wrote in his letter to parliament.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  2. Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms 
  3. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  4. Musk fires back after criticism of gender pronouns tweet about Fauci
  5. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  6. Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative
  7. Greene says Jan. 6 remarks were ‘sarcasm’
  8. Supreme Court takes up another clash over Biden’s student debt relief plan
  9. White House lashes out at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jan. 6 remarks
  10. Greene says Jan. 6 Capitol attack ‘would’ve been armed’ if she planned it ...
  11. Bout says Griner ‘wanted to shake my hand’ on airport tarmac
  12. Jan. 6 panel eyes new beginning with DOJ as partner in Trump probe
  13. Are the Saudis reconsidering their nuclear posture?
  14. Will Trump’s bad polling help send him to prison?
  15. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
  16. CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges
  17. Special election to replace McEachin in House set for February
  18. Russia's elites know they've lost the war. They should jump ship
Load more

Video

See all Video