trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Russia and China hold joint naval drills

by The Associated Press - 12/22/22 10:03 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/22/22 10:03 AM ET
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, Chinese warships take part in joint naval drills with Russia in the East China Sea on Thursday. The exercise showcases increasingly close defense ties between the two countries as they both face tensions with the United States. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian and Chinese warships on Thursday practiced joint action in the East China Sea, continuing a series of drills that reflect a growing defense cooperation between the two countries.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Varyag missile cruiser, the Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer and two corvettes of Russia’s Pacific Fleet were taking part in the drills that began on Wednesday. China has deployed two destroyers, a diesel submarine and several others ships for the exercise.

Russian and Chinese aircraft were also taking part in the weeklong maneuvers that will involve firing exercises and anti-submarine drills, according to the ministry.

“The main goal of the drills is to strengthen naval cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China and to maintain peace and stability in the Asia Pacific region,” the ministry said.

Military ties between Moscow and Beijing has grown stronger since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

China, which has declared a “no limits” friendship with Russia, has pointedly refused to criticize Moscow’s actions, blaming the U.S. and NATO for provoking the Kremlin, and has blasted the punishing sanctions imposed on Russia.

Russia, in turn, has strongly backed China amid the tensions with the U.S. over Taiwan.

In November, Tu-95 bombers of the Russian air force and Chinese H-6K bombers flew joint patrols over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. As part of the drills, the Russian bombers landed in China for the first time, and the Chinese bombers flew to an air base in Russia.

In September, China sent more than 2,000 troops along with more than 300 military vehicles, 21 combat aircraft and three warships to take part in a sweeping joint exercise with Russia.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These are the last-minute changes the Senate made to the $1.7 trillion omnibus
  2. The Gay World War? Inside Putin’s warped reality
  3. The trouble with Harry and Meghan
  4. Schumer breaks Title 42 spending bill logjam with Sinema’s help
  5. Senate passes $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package
  6. Five things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
  7. Sean Hannity admits in deposition he didn’t believe Trump voter fraud claims
  8. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript details efforts to downplay her Jan. 6 testimony
  9. How Trump paid $0 in income tax in 2020
  10. House passes bill requiring presidential tax audits after revelation Trump ...
  11. House GOP group vowing retribution on pro-omnibus Republicans grows
  12. Trump calls spending bill a ‘disaster’: ‘Every single Republican should ...
  13. Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
  14. Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite ...
  15. Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat
  16. Journey’s lead guitarist puts bandmate on notice over Trump event performance
  17. On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal 
  18. These 5 House Republicans voted for the presidential tax audit bill following ...
Load more

Video

See all Video