trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Russia declares Transparency International “undesirable”

by The Associated Press - 03/06/23 11:29 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/06/23 11:29 AM ET

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian government pressed its crackdown against critical voices on Monday by branding the global anti-corruption group Transparency International as “undesirable,” effectively banning it from operating in the country.

The Russian prosecutor’s office charged that while “formally acting as an organization fighting corruption around the world, it interferes in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation, which poses a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and the security of the Russian Federation.”

Transparency International made no immediate comment. The Berlin-based group is best known for an annual index ranking countries, including Russia, on their degree of corruption.

Since launching its military operation in Ukraine last February, the Russian government has intensified its crackdown on dissent and toughened legislation to muzzle critical voices. The authorities have methodically targeted people and organizations critical of the Kremlin, branding many as “foreign agents” and declaring some as “undesirable.”

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  2. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  3. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  4. Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ...
  5. Zelensky pledges to ‘find the murderers’ of Ukrainian soldier executed in ...
  6. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  7. Social Security, Medicare clash comes down to what constitutes a ‘cut’
  8. Bipartisan rail safety bill runs into Republican roadblock
  9. Wagner chief warns of collapse of Russian front line if there is retreat from ...
  10. Texas lawmaker files ‘TEXIT’ bill to spur vote on exploring secession from ...
  11. Jordan issues subpoenas over school boards memo, DHS disinformation board
  12. Supreme Court declines to hear Florida city’s challenge to atheists
  13. What’s at stake as Ukraine clings onto Bakhmut
  14. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  15. Larry Summers: US economy could face a ‘Wile E. Coyote moment’
  16. Michelle Obama hits Trump over his inauguration: ‘There weren’t that many ...
  17. The Memo: DeSantis finds foil in California 
  18. Frost on DeSantis targeting Black, LGBTQ, transgender people: ‘it’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video