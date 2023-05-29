trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

by AP - 05/29/23 6:14 AM ET
by AP - 05/29/23 6:14 AM ET
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President’s proposed budget request for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

In an edited video of his meeting on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that was released by Zelenskyy’s office, Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, noted that “the Russians are dying” and described the U.S. military assistance to the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent.”

While Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation, the short video by Ukraine’s presidential office put them next to each other, causing outrage in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented Sunday by saying that “it’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators.”

The Investigative Committee, the country’s top criminal investigation agency, has moved to open a criminal inquiry against Graham, and the Interior Ministry followed up by issuing a warrant for his arrest as indicated Monday by its official record of wanted criminal suspects.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  2. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  3. Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham after Ukraine comments
  4. Roy Blunt says Merrick Garland confirmation would’ve been ‘mistake for him ...
  5. Cruz pans McCarthy’s claim debt deal has nothing for Dems: ‘There are $4 ...
  6. Wagner founder scores bloody political victory in Bakhmut 
  7. Trump criticizes Texas Gov. Abbott for silence on impeachment of AG Ken Paxton
  8. Biden, McCarthy face potential revolt over debt ceiling deal
  9. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
  10. Chip Roy blasts Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal as ‘turd-sandwich’ 
  11. Graham blasts defense spending in debt ceiling deal as ‘a joke’
  12. Debt deal text released as leaders corral votes 
  13. McConnell endorses debt-limit deal, calls on Senate conservatives not to delay ...
  14. How White House and GOP leaders are working to sell the budget deal
  15. Debt limit deal would approve West Virginia pipeline, curtail environmental law
  16. The Memo: Trump and his primary rivals get set for fight over Ukraine
  17. Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court justices are ‘in a fact-free zone as well as ...
  18. McCarthy on debt deal: Jeffries says there’s ‘not one thing in the bill for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video