trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Russia seeks lengthy prison term for ex-governor

by The Associated Press - 02/08/23 7:10 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/08/23 7:10 AM ET

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Wednesday requested a lengthy prison term for a former regional governor who is standing trial on murder charges and whose arrest two years ago prompted weeks-long mass protests.

The prosecutor has asked a court in the Moscow region to sentence Sergei Furgal, former governor of Russia’s far eastern Khabarovsk region, to 23 years in prison on charges of murder, attempted murder and illegal arms trafficking. Earlier this month, a jury panel found Furgal guilty on all counts.

Furgal, a former businessman, was arrested in July 2020 on suspicion of involvement in murders and taken to jail in Moscow. He denied the charges, which his supporters said were a vendetta by his rivals.

After his arrest, thousands of demonstrators have regularly rallied in Khabarovsk, a city of 600,000 people near the border with China, with attendance peaking on weekends. They protested Furgal’s jailing and demanded that his trial is held in the city.

The authorities didn’t disperse the protests, which lasted for weeks before eventually fizzling out.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  2. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  3. Donalds on Biden saying some Republicans want to ‘sunset’ Medicare, Social ...
  4. White House hits House GOP for ‘bizarre political stunt’ with Hunter Biden ...
  5. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  6. State of the Union 2023: Ironic, confusing and stumbling toward MAGA
  7. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  8. Greene says she ‘didn’t take any bait’ by heckling Biden
  9. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  10. Spy balloon offers worrying trial run for a bigger US-China crisis
  11. Biden’s eminently forgettable speech
  12. Jeffries suggests Republicans who heckled Biden are unfit to serve in Congress
  13. Charging Ahead: The Hill’s EV/AV Summit 2023
  14. Five key lines from Biden’s State of the Union speech
  15. What the pundits are saying about Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address
  16. Chris Wallace says Republicans played into Biden’s hands with heckling
  17. McCarthy defends ‘passionate’ Republicans who heckled Biden during State of ...
  18. Republicans read Constitution on House floor
Load more

Video

See all Video