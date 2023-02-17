trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Russia to test missile in drills with China and South Africa

by MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press - 02/17/23 6:53 AM ET
by MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press - 02/17/23 6:53 AM ET
People on a yacht, right, protest against the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov docked in the Cape Town harbour South Africa, Tuesday, Feb. ​14​, 2023 en route to the South African east coast to conduct naval exercises with the South African and Chinese Navy. The exercise is set to begin Friday Feb. 17, 2023, a demonstration of the countries’ close ties amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s tense relationship with the West. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Russia, China and South Africa are set to begin naval drills off South Africa’s Indian Ocean coast Friday in a demonstration of the three countries’ close ties amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s tense relationship with the West.

The 10 days of exercises, named Mosi II, will coincide with the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

A Russian frigate, the Admiral Gorshkov, arrived in Cape Town earlier this week sporting the letters Z and V on its sides, letters that mark Russian weapons on the front lines in Ukraine and are used as a patriotic symbol in Russia.

In protest, a small yacht flying Ukraine’s flag sailed by the Russian frigate in Cape Town’s harbor. South African protesters opposed to the exercises are expected to demonstrate at the Russian Consulate in Cape Town on Friday.

The arrival of the Admiral Gorshkov has stirred considerable controversy because it is armed with the latest Zircon hypersonic missiles, a weapon that Russia says can penetrate any missile defenses to strike targets at sea and on land.

The warship is set to test-fire a Zircon missile during the joint naval drills, according to Russian state news agency Tass. The test will be the first launch of the missile in an international exercise.

In addition to the Admiral Gorshkov, other ships participating in the maritime exercises will include a Russian oil tanker for refueling, a South African frigate and three Chinese ships – a destroyer, a frigate and a support vessel, according to a South African military statement.

The joint naval exercises also come as China’s relations with Washington are tense after its balloon sailed across the U.S. and was eventually shot down by the U.S.

The maritime exercises will be staged from Durban and Richards Bay, ports in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province.

Media coverage of the drills has been restricted.

South Africa has faced domestic criticism for participating in the drills. The opposition Democratic Alliance said it shows South Africa is not neutral in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The South African National Defence Force has described the naval exercises with China and Russia simply as “a multinational maritime exercise.” The naval drills will “strengthen the already flourishing relations between South Africa, Russia and China” with the aim of sharing “operational skills and knowledge,” the military said in a statement.

At least 350 members of South Africa’s navy and other military branches are expected to participate in the exercise, the government has said.

The three countries previously held the Mosi I naval drills in Cape Town in 2019.

South Africa is among many African countries that have friendly relations with Moscow and abstained from voting on a United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Russia and the United States have courted support from South Africa since the war in Ukraine started, indicating Pretoria’s influence as a strategic partner on the continent. The two super powers have vied for influence in Africa, sending top officials on diplomatic missions to the continent in recent months.

High-ranking U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, recently visited South Africa to deepen diplomatic, political and economic ties. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the White House in September 2022.

During a visit to South Africa last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the West’s actions in support of Ukraine and emphasized Russia’s strong ties with South Africa and other nations on the continent.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  2. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  3. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  4. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  5. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  6. Jeffries visits border one day after McCarthy
  7. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  8. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  9. Illinois hobby group says their Alaska balloon is ‘missing in action’
  10. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  11. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  12. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  13. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  14. Finger-pointing flies from lawmakers over Ohio train derailment and spill
  15. Risk of shortfall raises stakes in Social Security fight
  16. What to know about the chemicals in the Ohio train derailment
  17. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
  18. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
Load more

Video

See all Video