trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Russian court data: US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeals extension of detention on spying charges

by AP - 05/26/23 12:06 PM ET
by AP - 05/26/23 12:06 PM ET
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, on April 18, 2023. Gershkovich, a 31-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested in March while on a reporting trip in Russia. He, his employer and the U.S. government have denied the charges. A Moscow court on Tuesday extended his detention until Aug. 30, and the journalist has appealed the ruling. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
FILE – Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, on April 18, 2023. Gershkovich, a 31-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested in March while on a reporting trip in Russia. He, his employer and the U.S. government have denied the charges. A Moscow court on Tuesday extended his detention until Aug. 30, and the journalist has appealed the ruling. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has appealed a three-month extention of his detention on espionage charges, a Russian court data website indicated Friday.

Gershkovich, a 31-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested in March while on a reporting trip in Russia. He, his employer and the U.S. government have denied the charges. A Moscow court on Tuesday extended his detention until Aug. 30.

According to the court website, the appeal was filed on Thursday. There was no information whether a date has been set for a hearing.

Gerhskovich’s case has been wrapped in secrecy. Russian authorities haven’t detailed what — if any — evidence they have gathered to support the espionage charges.

Various legal proceedings in the case have been closed to the media. State news agency Tass said Tuesday’s hearing was held behind closed doors because the reporter was accused of possession of “secret materials.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday night that Gershkovich’s parents, Soviet emigres living in New Jersey, were visiting Moscow and saw their son during the short hearing.

“I don’t know how to describe this happiness and this sadness at the same time,” the newspaper quoted the reporter’s mother, Ella Milman, as saying. She said Gershkovich looked relaxed and well, and that they communicated through smiles.

The U.S. State Department said at least one U.S. Embassy official also attended the hearing.

Gershkovich’s arrest has rattled journalists in the country and drawn outrage in the West.

The U.S. government declared Gershkovich to be wrongfully detained and demanded his immediate release. He’s being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison.

U.S. Embassy officials were allowed to visit Gershkovich once in prison since his arrest in Yekaterinburg on March 29, but Russian authorities have denied two more recent requests to see him.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  2. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  3. Yellen says US will run out of money by June 5 if debt ceiling not raised
  4. GOP debt ceiling negotiator: ‘Hell no!’ to dropping work requirements demand
  5. GOP conservatives fume over possible debt ceiling compromises
  6. Arizona Gov. Hobbs says predecessor misappropriated $50M
  7. Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad
  8. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  9. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  10. Feds investigating alleged hack in connection with leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  11. Fifth House Democrat calls on Feinstein to resign
  12. Why the Wagner boss is saying Russia could lose the war
  13. Americans more sure about who they don’t support in 2024 race than who they ...
  14. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  15. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
  16. Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ...
  17. Cheney criticizes DeSantis for Jan. 6 pardon remarks
  18. Key GOP negotiator: Debt ceiling leaks won’t help get a deal
Load more

Video

See all Video