trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Russian diplomat says prisoner swap with US remains possible

by The Associated Press - 11/29/22 10:12 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/29/22 10:12 AM ET
Brittney Griner
FILE – WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 4, 2022. A senior Russian diplomat says that Russia and the United States have repeatedly come close to reaching agreement on a prisoner exchange and a deal remains possible before the year’s end. The Biden administration long has been trying to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American jailed in Russia, corporate security executive Paul Whelan, including through a possible prisoner swap with Moscow. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia and the United States have repeatedly been on the verge of agreement on a prisoner exchange, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday, adding that a deal is still possible before the year’s end.

The Biden administration has been trying for months to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American jailed in Russia, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, including through a possible prisoner swap with Moscow.

Asked by reporters whether a swap is possible before the year’s end, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov responded that “there always is a chance.”

“Regrettably, there have been a few occasions when it seemed that a decision in favor of it was about to be made, but it never happened,” he said without elaborating.

“If that happened, if would undoubtedly send a positive signal that not everything is so utterly hopeless in Russian-U.S. relations,” Ryabkov added. “Such a signal would be appropriate, if we could work it out.”

He reiterated Moscow’s call for the U.S. to discuss the issue discreetly and refrain from making public statements. He lamented that “Washington has been abusing ‘loudspeaker diplomacy’ instead of a quiet one, which didn’t help us to do business.”

Earlier this month, Briner began serving a nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometers (210 miles) east of Moscow, after a Russian court had rejected her appeal of her August’s conviction.

The all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medal winner was detained in February when customs agents said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

At her trial, Griner admitted to having the canisters in her luggage but testified she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat chronic pain.

Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia after being convicted on espionage charges that he denied.

The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to exchange Griner and Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. and once earned the nickname the “merchant of death.”

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  2. McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House ...
  3. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  4. A Montana 'mountain man' goes to court to protect his property rights
  5. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  6. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  7. GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker
  8. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  9. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  10. McConnell holds the cards in spending fight
  11. The Memo: Republicans’ fervor to go after Fauci could backfire
  12. House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
  13. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  14. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  15. McCarthy condemns Nick Fuentes but says Trump ‘didn’t know who he was’
  16. Kari Lake and the last stand of the election deniers
  17. Supreme Court responds to lawmakers over alleged Hobby Lobby leak
  18. Congress poised to avoid crippling rail strike, enraging workers
Load more

Video

See all Video