trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Russian fighter jet crashes into the Pacific, and the fate of the MiG-31’s 2 crew members is unknown

by AP - 07/04/23 10:08 AM ET
by AP - 07/04/23 10:08 AM ET

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian fighter jet crashed on Tuesday during a training mission off the country’s Pacific coast and the fate of its two crew members wasn’t immediately known.

The Russian military said that the MiG-31 fell into the Avacha Bay on the southeastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula. It said that rescue teams were searching for its two crew members.

The military said the aircraft wasn’t carrying weapons. It didn’t immediately offer any further details or say what may have caused the crash.

The MiG-31 is a twin-engine, two-seat supersonic fighter designed to intercept enemy planes and cruise missiles at long ranges. It has been in service with the Soviet and Russian air forces since 1980s.

Another MiG-31 crashed in the Murmansk region in the Arctic in April and its crew members bailed out safely.

The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine and tensions with the West.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Former Trump press secretary says he showed classified documents to people on ...
  3. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  4. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  5. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  6. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  7. Military holds enter fifth month as Republicans struggle to appease Tuberville
  8. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  9. Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority 
  10. US climate data pinpoints Monday as hottest recorded day on Earth
  11. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new nominee will create a first-time conservative ...
  12. RNC debate rules leave long shot candidates with few options
  13. Federal court blocks Florida election law
  14. Ohio governor asks Biden to declare a disaster over East Palestine train ...
  15. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  16. Federal judge limits Biden administration contact with social media platforms
  17. DeSantis faces GOP pushback for Trump-LGBTQ video
  18. Five things we now know about the 2024 campaign
Load more