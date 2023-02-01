trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Russian journalist sentenced for speaking out on Ukraine

by The Associated Press - 02/01/23 5:43 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/01/23 5:43 AM ET
Television journalist Alexander Nevzorov speaks in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Feb. 24, 2012. A court in Moscow on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, sentenced Alexander Nevzorov, a Russian television journalist and former lawmaker in absentia to eight years in prison on charges of disparaging the military, the latest move in the authorities’ relentless crackdown on dissent. (AP Photo/Sergei Konkov)

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow on Wednesday sentenced a Russian journalist in absentia to eight years in prison on charges of disparaging the military, the latest move in the authorities’ relentless crackdown on dissent.

Alexander Nevzorov, a television journalist and former lawmaker, was convicted on charges of spreading false information about the military under a law that was adopted soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine. The law effectively exposes anyone critical of the Russian military action in Ukraine to fines and prison sentences of up to 10 years.

Nevzorov was accused of posting “false information” on social media about the Russian shelling of a maternity hospital in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol. Moscow has fiercely denied its involvement.

Nevzorov, who moved abroad after the start of the Ukrainian conflict, didn’t have an immediate comment on the verdict.

Prominent opposition politician Ilya Yashin was sentenced in December to 8½ years in prison under the same law. Another leading opposition figure, Vladimir Kara-Murza, has been in custody facing the same charges.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  2. McCarthy sets Thursday vote on removing Omar from panel as second holdout backs ...
  3. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  4. McCarthy leaves Biden meeting optimistic about debt talks
  5. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  6. House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling 
  7. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  8. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  9. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
  10. Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff
  11. How will Netflix end password sharing? Updates for 3 other countries offer ...
  12. House GOP advances resolution to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  13. Frontier unveils all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
  14. Republican House Oversight Committee disbands Subcommittee on Civil Rights and ...
  15. Trump-DeSantis rivalry approaches boiling point
  16. Five things from the Fed rate hike that raised eyebrows
  17. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  18. College Board slammed over changes to African American studies course
Load more

Video

See all Video