trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Russian lawmakers introduce draft bill to ban gender-affirming surgery

by AP - 05/30/23 5:56 PM ET
by AP - 05/30/23 5:56 PM ET
FILE - Deputy speaker of the lower house Pyotr Tolstoy attends a meeting in the State Duma, Lower House of the Russian Parliament, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Moscow, Russia. Russian lawmakers on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, introduced a draft bill that would impose a ban on gender-affirming surgery, the latest move in the Kremlin-orchestrated crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights. Tolstoy, a senior lawmaker who is among the bill's authors, said it's intended to “protect Russia with its cultural and family values and traditions and to stop the infiltration of the Western anti-family ideology.” (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
FILE – Deputy speaker of the lower house Pyotr Tolstoy attends a meeting in the State Duma, Lower House of the Russian Parliament, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Moscow, Russia. Russian lawmakers on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, introduced a draft bill that would impose a ban on gender-affirming surgery, the latest move in the Kremlin-orchestrated crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights. Tolstoy, a senior lawmaker who is among the bill’s authors, said it’s intended to “protect Russia with its cultural and family values and traditions and to stop the infiltration of the Western anti-family ideology.” (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a draft bill that would impose a ban on gender-affirming surgery, the latest move in the Kremlin-orchestrated crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights.

The draft submitted by 400 members of the 450-seat lower house, the State Duma, would ban any gender-affirming surgery except that intended to treat “congenital physiological anomalies.” Those exclusive cases will be regulated by dedicated medical panels that will be closely overseen by the government.

The proposed legislation would also ban legal name and gender changes in public records and official documents.

Pyotr Tolstoy, a senior lawmaker who is among the bill’s authors, said it’s intended to “protect Russia with its cultural and family values and traditions and to stop the infiltration of the Western anti-family ideology.”

The proposed bill, which is all but certain to win quick approval by the Duma and rubber-stamped by the upper house before Russian President Vladimir Putin signs it into law, reflects an increasingly intolerant Kremlin stand on gender issues. It comes along with an intensifying clampdown on free speech and human rights amid the Russian military action in Ukraine.

Putin, who has initiated constitutional changes that among other things included an amendment defining the marriage exclusively as a union between a man and a woman, has repeatedly mocked LGBTQ+ rights, casting them as the trappings of a decadent West.

In December, Putin signed a law that bans advertising, media and online resources, books, films and theater productions deemed to contain “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations.” The law broadly expanded a 2013 ban on such ”propaganda” aimed at minors that effectively outlawed gay pride marches.

Rights groups have harshly criticized the law as a state encouragement of homophobia, intolerance and discrimination.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  2. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  3. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  4. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  5. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  6. Here are the House Republicans who said they will vote against debt ceiling bill
  7. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  8. GOP Oversight chair to launch contempt proceedings against FBI director
  9. Watch live: House Rules Committee holds hearing on debt ceiling bill
  10. Did we just dodge a recession?
  11. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  12. Justice tops Manchin by 22 points in new poll on Senate race
  13. Manchin pipeline in debt ceiling deal prompts Democratic pushback
  14. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  15. Jeffries vows Democrats will deliver House votes to prevent default
  16. Key House conservative on debt deal: ‘There’s a reason Mitt Romney supports ...
  17. Two House Democrats to miss debt ceiling vote
  18. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
Load more

Video

See all Video