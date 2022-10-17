trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Russian warplane crashes into Sea of Azov city, killing 2

by The Associated Press - 10/17/22 12:08 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/17/22 12:08 PM ET
In this handout photo taken from video released by OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI, flames and smoke rise from the scene where a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The Russian military says one of its warplanes crashed in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after experiencing engine failure. The Russian Defense Ministry said that a Su-34 bomber crashed into a residential area in Yeysk and caused a fire on Monday. (OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, killing at least two people and igniting a massive blaze that engulfed several floors of a nine-story apartment building.

A Su-34 bomber came down in the port city of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission, the Russian Defense Ministry said. It said both crew members had bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.

Local emergency officials said at least two residents were killed and 19 others were hospitalized with injuries, four of them in grave condition. The authorities reserved emergency rooms at local hospitals and scrambled medical aircraft. At least 17 apartments were affected by the fire, and about 100 residents were evacuated.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the crash and ordered the ministers of health and emergencies along with the local governor to head to the site. Yeysk, a city of 90,000, is home to a big Russian air base.

Several hours after the crash, regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev said that emergency services managed to contain the fire, making the evacuation of residents in adjacent buildings unnecessary.

Videos posted on Russian messaging app channels showed a massive fire engulfing an apartment building and loud bangs from apparent detonation of the warplane’s weapons.

The Su-34 is a supersonic twin-engine bomber equipped with sophisticated sensors and weapons that has been a key strike component of the Russian air force. The aircraft has seen wide use during the war in Syria and the fighting in Ukraine.

Monday’s accident marked the 10th reported non-combat crash of a Russian warplane since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Utah emerges as wild card in battle ...
  2. Republicans hold new polling ...
  3. Here’s why the price of groceries ...
  4. Warnock calls out Walker for skipping ...
  5. Trump nips Biden in New York Times ...
  6. Mitch McConnell rarely blunders, but ...
  7. Trump slams ‘stupid’ GOP Colorado ...
  8. Michael Cohen says Trump 2024 run ...
  9. Fauci says COVID-19 was politicized ...
  10. ADL chief: Trump post on American ...
  11. Democrats quietly making 2024 ...
  12. UFOs, intelligence and Cassandra’s ...
  13. Frequent chemical hair straightening ...
  14. GOP Senate candidate says he would ...
  15. Darkening economic outlook spells ...
  16. Debate dodging: The latest threat to ...
  17. Juan Williams: Kanye West and ...
  18. Russian troops kill orchestra ...
Load more

Video

See all Video