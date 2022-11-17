trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Second fire breaks out in Baghdad airport, prompting probe

by QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA, Associated Press - 11/17/22 3:50 AM ET
by QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA, Associated Press - 11/17/22 3:50 AM ET

BAGHDAD (AP) — A fire broke out in Baghdad’s international airport Thursday for a second time in 48 hours, prompting Iraqi authorities to open an investigation.

The fire broke out at dawn on the ground floor of the airport’s VIP hall and caused some material damage but no human losses, according to an Iraqi military statement. The fire was put out by 16 civil defense brigades, according to the statement. Flights continued as scheduled.

The civil defense requested that an investigation be launched to determine the cause of the fire. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani visited the area. Al-Sudani assumed the premiership on Oct. 28.

An airport official said the fire had started in a section of the VIP hall reserved for the premier and spread to the hall from there. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media about the ongoing investigation.

Thursday’s fire was the second to break out in the span of a week at the airport. On Tuesday, a fire broke out in its departure hall that temporarily suspended flights.

Since al-Sudani assumed power, an American living in Baghdad was shot and killed and Iran has launched missile attacks into the country’s north targeting Kurdish opposition groups.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  2. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  3. Pelosi to ‘address her future’ amid questions on whether she’ll stay as ...
  4. Jan. 6 panel hits back at Pence over new interview
  5. Pence on Jan. 6 threats from Trump: 'Forgiveness is not optional'
  6. Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’
  7. These 12 GOP senators voted for same-sex marriage bill
  8. GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
  9. Putin’s swan song: ‘Cri-Me-A River’?
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report — GOP (finally) wins the House
  11. McConnell seeks to unite a divided GOP
  12. Senate votes to advance same-sex marriage bill
  13. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  14. Mormon church announces support for same-sex marriage bill
  15. The Memo: GOP at crossroads over Trump
  16. Republicans win control of the House
  17. Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if he loses fans over political views
  18. House Democrats assess a transformed Washington after losing majority
Load more

Video

See all Video