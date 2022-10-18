trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Serb arrested in Hungary for alleged war crimes in Kosovo

by The Associated Press - 10/18/22 1:52 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/18/22 1:52 PM ET

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The Kosovar prosecutors’ office on Tuesday said an ethnic Serb accused of killing ethnic Albanians in 1999 was arrested in Hungary.

A statement said the Serb man identified as S.S. was arrested in the Hungarian capital Budapest based on an international arrest warrant.

He is suspected that during March-May 1999 he took part in the killing of 33 ethnic Albanian civilians in the town of Peja, 85 kilometers (50 miles) west of the Kosovo capital of Pristina.

The statement does not say whether the Serb suspect has been extradited to Kosovo or is expected to.

Kosovo, a former province in Yugoslavia, declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a bloody 1998-99 war that ended only with NATO intervention. More than 10,000 mainly ethnic Albanians were killed and more than 1,600 are still missing from the war.

Belgrade does not recognize Kosovo as an independent country.

The countries’ relations remain tense despite continuous mediation from the European Union on normalizing their ties.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Warnock’s gloves come off against ...
  2. Trump attack leaves GOP wondering if ...
  3. Democrats worry they peaked too soon ...
  4. January 6 Select Committee springs ...
  5. Georgia smashes record for early ...
  6. The four sleeper races that may ...
  7. Five takeaways from the fiery ...
  8. Four non-nuclear ways Putin could ...
  9. Marijuana use is becoming a new ...
  10. What we know about Trump’s ...
  11. Tax filers can keep more money in ...
  12. Utah emerges as wild card in battle ...
  13. Trump slams ‘stupid’ GOP Colorado ...
  14. Cato Institute sues Education ...
  15. Biden administration demands Arizona ...
  16. To know how the war in Ukraine will ...
  17. Fiona Hill says Musk tweet ‘clearly ...
  18. Budd widens lead over Beasley in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video