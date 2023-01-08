trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Serbia says KFOR rejected its forces’ return to Kosovo

by JOVANA GEC, Associated Press - 01/08/23 5:26 AM ET
by JOVANA GEC, Associated Press - 01/08/23 5:26 AM ET
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during an annual public address in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, amid recent tensions in Kosovo and a difficult economic situation. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo have rejected a demand from Serbia that its security forces be allowed to return to the breakaway province amid ongoing tensions, Serbia’s president said Sunday.

The KFOR peacekeepers, who deployed in Kosovo in 1999 after the NATO alliance’s bombing forced the Serbian army and police out of the territory, said in their response that there’s no need for the return of the Serbian forces, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

Serbia made its demand in mid-December when tensions in Kosovo soared over the arrest of an ethnic Serb former police officer that led to roadblocks in the north of the country where ethnic Serbs mostly live.

Those tensions were later defused amid European Union and U.S. efforts to push forward an EU-mediated dialogue between the former Balkan war foes. Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence and the dispute remains a potential flashpoint.

In the most recent incident, an off-duty Kosovo security officer shot and wounded two ethnic Serbs last week in central Kosovo, including an 11-year-old boy. The man was arrested after the incident near the town of Strpce, Kosovo police said.

Hundreds of people protested on Sunday in Strpce because of the shooting, demanding more security for the tens of thousands of ethnic Serbs in Kosovo. Another group of several hundred people gathered in the northern town of Mitrovica, in a rare protest against Vucic’s policies that they say are too conciliatory toward Kosovo.

The conflict in Kosovo erupted when separatist ethnic Albanians launched a rebellion against Serbia’s rule and Belgrade responded with a brutal crackdown that prompted the NATO intervention. About 13,000 people died in the conflict, mostly ethnic Albanians.

Serbia insists that hundreds of its security forces have the right to redeploy under a U.N. resolution that followed the war. Belgrade has said the return of its troops to Kosovo would help lower tensions, a claim vehemently rejected by Kosovo and Western officials.

Vucic said KFOR’s response to Serbia’s demand was expected because of Western backing for Kosovo’s independence. Serbia has relied on Russia and China in its bid to retain its claim to its former province, which many Serbs consider the nation’s heartland.

The West “was not worried about the wounding of the Serb boys,” Vucic complained on pro-government Pink television. “I did not expect a different answer from KFOR.”

Serbia and Kosovo have been told they must normalize relations if they want to advance toward EU membership. A senior U.S. delegation is set to visit the region next week to help push forward the deadlocked EU-mediated talks.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts Matt Gaetz as a ‘fraud’ for fundraising off ...
  2. What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast
  3. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
  4. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that's a good thing
  5. House Speaker vote: McCarthy clinches Speakership
  6. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  7. Jeffries says McCarthy concessions to far-right members ‘just the ...
  8. Elon Musk secures world record for largest-ever loss of personal fortune
  9. Five Senate Democrats who could retire ahead of 2024
  10. Texas Democrat calls for US authorities to extradite Bolsonaro back to Brazil
  11. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  12. New England grapples with sky-high electricity rates as Ukraine war squeezes ...
  13. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  14. ‘Killer robots’ and AI’s ‘dirty little secret’: Many people prefer ...
  15. McCarthy concessions to win Speakership raise eyebrows
  16. Perry won’t agree to stay off new House committee investigating Jan. 6 ...
  17. Former GOP rep says Trump ‘is no longer in control’ after Speaker showdown
  18. McCarthy holdout calls restriction-free C-SPAN cameras during Speaker vote a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video