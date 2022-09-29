trending:

AP International

Several people try to enter Iranian Embassy in Oslo

by The Associated Press - 09/29/22 10:27 AM ET
Policemen stand guard as demonstrators gather outside Iran’s embassy in Oslo, Norway, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by the country’s morality police. Several people attempted to enter the Iranian Embassy in Oslo, police said Thursday, with scuffles breaking out and rocks being thrown at officers with authorities saying some 90 people had been detained. (Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Several people in a violent crowd attempted to enter the Iranian Embassy in Oslo, police said Thursday, with scuffles breaking out and rocks being thrown at officers. Authorities said 90 people had been detained.

A crowd had gathered outside the diplomatic mission in Oslo to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by Iran’s morality police. Several were shouting, others had Kurdish flags around their shoulders. Some called for freedom for Kurdistan, women’s freedom and shouted the name of Amini.

Police in the Norwegian capital said “many people were behaving violently.”

Amini was arrested for allegedly breaking headscarf rules and died on Sept. 16. The Iranian police said she died of a heart attack and wasn’t mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account. The Oslo clashes came as protests over her death spread across dozens of Iranian cities, towns and villages.

